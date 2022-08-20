LSU Commit Jalen Brown Still Hearing from Miami
Despite his recent commitment to LSU, Gulliver Prep (FL) four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown is still a priority for the Canes. Miami is still stuck at two commits at the position (Nathaniel Joseph...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news