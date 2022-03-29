LSU LB offered by Rod Wright, buddies with Flagg, says UM in consideration
LSU linebacker Josh White entered the transfer portal yesterday.And in the span of 24 hours he’s heard from 15 programs.Including Miami, which offered him a spot on the team.“I talked to coach (Rod...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news