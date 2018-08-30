Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 03:09:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What are Canes facing in opener vs. LSU? We have the breakdown

O3nnatvhso4t2l6szs9w
CaneSport.com
Staff

It won’t take the Canes long to find out what they’re made of this season.The nationally-televised season opener vs. LSU Sept. 2 in Arlington, Tex., will tell No. 8-ranked UM a lot about where it s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}