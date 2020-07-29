CaneSport - Madden Ratings: Farrell's highest-rated ACC players

Madden Ratings: Farrell's highest-rated ACC players
Last week in my Three-Point Stance, I fooled around with some EA Sports NCAA football rankings for current college players after the annual Madden rankings came out. This week, I'll dig a little deeper by breaking down the top 10 in each conference. We continue today with the ACC.
1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson - 99
Lawrence is the best player in college football and easily the best in the ACC. A Heisman is expected this season.
2. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson - 97
Etienne gives Clemson an amazing 1-2 punch and his ability in the passing game is as impressive as his breakaway speed as a runner.
3. DE Greg Rousseau, Miami - 97
The best natural pass rusher in the country could improve on his 15.5 sacks last season as he gets even stronger.
4. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina - 95
Howell put up numbers even better than Trevor Lawrence did as a true freshman. That’s amazing.
5. DT Marvin Wilson, FSU - 91
Wilson is the best defensive tackle in the country, and he’s very good at disrupting passing lanes.
6. DT Jalen Twyman, Pitt - 89
Twyman isn’t far behind Wilson nationally at DT and is a better pass rusher overall. He anchors a great Pitt defensive line.
7. RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville - 87
Hawkins is electric and is the key to the Louisville offense as his ability to make people miss and churn out yards makes the passing game more dangerous.
8. LB Chazz Surratt, UNC - 86
The former quarterback reads the play so well and takes the right angle almost all the time. He’s a tackling machine.
9. QB D’Eriq King, Miami — 86
King is new to the ACC but based on what we saw a couple of years ago at Houston he could change things in a big way for the Miami offense.
10. S Hamsah Nasirildeen, FSU - 85
An aggressive downhill safety, Nasirildeen makes a ton of plays in the run game and is also excellent at making receivers pay for catches.
OTHERS WHO JUST MISSED
Louisville WR TuTu Atwell, Syracuse DB Andre Cisco, Virginia Tech DB Caleb Farley, Miami TE Brevin Jordan, Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham, Duke DE Chris Rumph, Virginia Tech LB Rayshard Ashby, Miami DE Quincy Roche, Clemson DT Tyler Davis, Clemson OL Jackson Carman, Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry and Boston College LB Max Richardson.