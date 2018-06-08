CaneSport.com

OL Hayden Mahoney has experience at UM playing both guard spots as well as center.

He spent the spring as the first team right guard.

“I think we did really well (as a first team unit in the spring),” Mahoney said in an interview June 7. “In our last scrimmage we kind of came together and that first O line did really well. This summer we’ve all been working hard, helping each other out wherever we can, extra reps, extra workouts, anything we can do. We’re really excited about it, are doing well.”

The goal, of course, is a season that ends with an ACC championship and playoff berth.

What does Mahoney think went wrong in those final three losses last season after UM won its first 10 in a row?

“I think we just needed to focus down the stretch,” he said. “I think that’s been a problem for a while, just focusing on every game and what we have to do.

“Each one of those three teams was a highly competitive team. We just needed to focus down the stretch. … We’re working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”