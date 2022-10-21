*****

ALABAMA

Alabama will not go down without a fight for McClain, despite the recent rumors linking him to Gainesville. Many believe that it hurt Alabama’s chances when the Tide did not get McClain to officially visit for the Texas A&M game. That being said, Alabama is still Alabama, and sources close to McClain believe that he likes the idea of playing for an established culture like the one in Tuscaloosa, and he could see himself being developed were he to side with the Crimson Tide. Defensive back is a position always held in high regard at Alabama, especially since Nick Saban coaches the position himself. As a result, it is typically hard for a DB to turn down Saban. Additionally, McClain would have a prime opportunity to come in and contribute, given the recent struggles and the fact that the the Tide have some established playmakers that could leave the room by next fall. McClain could quickly find himself contributing while still getting the development he needs. - Russell Johnson, TideIllustrated.com

*****

FLORIDA

McClain checks in from Lakeland, Fla., which has been very kind to the Gators over the years, and that trend will continue later this month. Coach Billy Napier and position coach Corey Raymond have built strong relationships with McClain and his mother. The pair identified McClain as a must-get since arriving in Gainesville. The Gators have done an outstanding job with this recruitment and showing the five-star a crystal-clear plan for his time spent there. McClain also has strong relationships with most of the current Florida commits, making the situation even more comfortable. Raymond is the top cornerbacks coach in America, and he adds a big piece to the puzzle for McClain and his family. - Jason Higdon, 1standTenFlorida.com

*****

MIAMI

Lately, Miami has fallen behind in the race for McClain. The Hurricanes have actively recruited the five-star cornerback throughout his process, but the connection with coaches elsewhere has exceeded that of Miami. Alabama has also pushed for McClain as the relationship with defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson remains a solid one. According to sources, Florida has taken the lead, and it does not seem like the Hurricanes or Tide will overtake the Gators. UF alumni are involved with influencing McClain and it seems the outstanding lockdown Lakeland cornerback will continue the tradition of sending Dreadnaughts to Gainesville. This looks like a case where the corner will stay close to home. - Marcus Benjamin, CanesCounty.com

*****

THE VERDICT