THE SITUATION

Harris is still collecting offers and after adding Alabama, Miami and LSU earlier this month, Harris quickly put all three schools into his top three. One he picked up an offer from the Tigers, Harris made a visit to LSU and raved about the trip after, calling the Tigers his “dream school.”

Harris was supposed to visit Miami in March, but had to reschedule and is planning visiting Coral Gables in April and has also talked about making a trip to Tuscaloosa. Based on his timeline, Harris isn’t likely to remain on the open market for long, so where will he end up?

We asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

THE CASE FOR MIAMI

“Everybody knows that Harris' mom went to LSU, which gives the Tigers a flying head start in Harris' recruitment. But Miami's new defensive line coach is Jess Simpson, who knows how to navigate the growingly competitive landscape in Georgia. Harris' coach used to work under Simpson at nearby Buford High. Miami is in this battle to win it and Simpson and Mark Richt's Georgia ties give the Canes a chance. We will know more after Harris visits Miami in April.” – Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com

THE CASE FOR LSU

“I think LSU is well positioned for Harris. With family in Louisiana, a recent visit and the decision to make a decision soon after that unofficial visit could be a tip that things are very positive for the Tigers. Ed Orgeron and staff have done a pretty good job replenishing the defensive line and Harris certainly fits the mold of what they want in that tweener defensive end/outside linebacker spot.” – Mike Scarborough, TigerBait.com

THE CASE FOR ALABAMA

“Alabama extended an offer last month to Harris. The Crimson Tide expect to sign 4-5 linebackers in the 2019 class. Harris is recruited mainly as an outside backer. King Mwikuta, a Rivals100 linebacker from Troup County High School in LaGrange, Ga., is on Alabama’s commitment list. Evaluations continue for the Crimson Tide as they attempt to find the right fits for the program.

Alabama will closely watch Harris this spring and early summer to determine where he stands in the linebacker order. He is definitely one Alabama is keeping an eye on this spring.” – Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

THE VERDICT