The 2019 class is on the clock and several of the nation’s top players have begun to cut their lists in advance of a commitment announcement. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where four-star defensive end Kevin Harris might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Alabama, LSU and Miami. MORE: Farrell ranks commits of the week

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Chad Simmons

THE SITUATION

Harris is one of the top edge rushers in the 2019 class. He has picked up more than 20 offers, but his list has been cut to Alabama, LSU and Miami. He has visited each of these schools, and at different times, each has been viewed as the favorite. Harris is now set to commit to the Crimson Tide, Tigers or Hurricanes on May 1. With a decision coming into focus we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.



THE CASE FOR ALABAMA

“Kevin Harris visited Alabama a few times this spring. He earned an offer from Nick Saban during the first visit. The second trip was on Monday when he stopped in after taking a visit to Miami. Harris has high interest in the Crimson. He is recruited as an outside linebacker and pass rushing specialist. He can be used in the Tide system similar to former star Tim Williams. Harris will announce his decision on Tuesday. It seems like his recruitment is down to the wire between Alabama and Miami. It can go either way. Both sides seem to think they have a good chance. It may come down to how Harris is feeling on Tuesday morning.” – Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

THE CASE FOR LSU

“The LSU coaching staff has done a strong job recruiting Harris. The fact that his family is from there and that there's still extended family in the area is a positive. The Tigers have looked like the leader for quite some time and then he had a positive visit to Alabama. The fact that he still has a visit to LSU last leading into his announcement is a good positive for Ed Orgeron to close the deal.” – Mike Scarbrough, TigerBait.com

THE CASE FOR MIAMI

“Harris was believed to be zoning in on Alabama before his Miami visit but the Hurricanes' program has more going for it now than it ever has. A new state of the art indoor practice facility is almost finished and new modern dorms are being built that will house future players. Combine that with the campus' resort setting and the clear advancement of the football program and it is no secret why an official to Miami last weekend gave Harris a pause in his decision making. Joe Jackson is likely to enter the NFL Draft after this season and there could be a great opportunity for immediate playing time at Miami as well.” – Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com

THE VERDICT