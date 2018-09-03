Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 13:13:31 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Timing is right for Richt to tackle crisis threatening his build

M7lz5aqfu8d2sk9mrfbb
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Mark Richt has his first crisis of 2018. How will he handle it?The Miami Hurricanes were badly outplayed Sunday night by LSU. It was the program’s fourth straight loss and that could have far reach...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}