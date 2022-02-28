Mallory excited about tight end role in Josh Gattis' offense

A big question in Josh Gattis' new Miami Hurricanes offense is how much the tight end position will be utilized.

The early feedback, at least from players?

Tight ends will play a big role.

Returning starter Will Mallory says the first thing he did when word came out that Josh Gattis was expected to be Miami’s new coordinator was look at tape from his offense at Michigan.

His father also watched the film - “we started watching, it was `Alright, this is pretty exciting,’” Mallory said at a LifeWallet NIL event.

“I was excited watching film at Michigan, how many tight ends they use over there,” Mallory adds. “It was exciting for me and my guys in the room. It’ll be a good opportunity for all of us.

"I think this offense is going to give us a chance for every playmaker to make plays. It’s an opportunity for everyone."

The other tight ends in the room: Elijah Arroyo, who was a backup last year as a true freshman, second-year tight end Kahlil Brantley, oft-injured Dom Mammarelli and early enrollee Jaleel Skinner.

“We are extremely talented,” Mallory said. “Those guys - Elijah and Jaleel, far more talented than I was coming in. The future is bright for them, for this team. I’m excited for them to get those opportunities to show what they can do.”

Mallory finished last season with 30 receptions for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

In the prior two years working with Brevin Jordan at the position Mallory had 293 yards and then 329 yards in 2020.

As for Mallory this off-season? Well, he won the award for hardest worker in the first week of the Fourth Quarter program.

That was announced in front of the team.

“They are giving awards to whoever had the best work week that week,” Mallory said. “They award it to guys at the skill, combo and big positions. I was fortunate to be one of the first guys up there. It means a lot that they think that of me so far, so have to keep doing, that putting in work every week.”

The work will continue on the field in practices when spring drills starts March 7.

“I definitely want to learn the offense, get in that rhythm with everyone, feel comfortable in that, improve on the things I need to improve on and carry that into next season,” Mallory said. “It’s a great opportunity for me, the other guys in the tight end room to just improve, keep trying to be at that elite level. It’ll be a fun spring for all of us.”