Mammarelli gets Mon. visit from Diaz, Field, then Diaz headed back to Dade

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Naples (Fla.) High School TE Dominic Mammarelli hosted coaches Manny Diaz and Stephen Field for a visit this morning.“They got here 11:30, were here for an hour-and-half,” Mammarelli said. “We had ...

