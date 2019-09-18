Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz addressed several injury questions following the team’s practice on Wednesday.

First and foremost?

The status of former 5-star RB Lorenzo Lingard, who wasn’t on the sidelines Saturday due to injury.

Diaz said that Lingard was back at practice today.

“It’s good to see him back running around,” Diaz said.

Diaz wouldn’t confirm reports that it was a concussion protocol issue with Lingard. But asked if Lingard was cleared, Diaz answered: “He was on the field today, yes,” adding that he’s cleared to play on Saturday.

Diaz also said that S Romeo Finley practiced after he was dinged up over the weekend.

The status of WR Mark Pope?

That remains in limbo.

“We’re still hopeful, will probably be a game time decision,” Diaz said..

Diaz also said that DT Nesta Silvera and LB Patrick Joyner are progressing in their returns from injury.

“The news and outlook has all been good (on Silvera),” Diaz said. “I don’t have a date, that `This’ll be the date he’ll be back for sure.' Nesta and Pat Joyner both joined the team for flex today, going back and forth, rolls. He’s starting to get excited that it’s not too far off.”

* Who is the No. 3 tailback right now with Lingard back and Robert Burns doing well last weekend?

“Burns went in third last Saturday (with Lingard out), the two of those guys right now,” Diaz said. “Their ability to continue to compete and be able to roll three guys in would be pretty cool."

* Of how the team has looked in practice this week, Diaz said, “Everything has been very positive. Putting in hard workdays. The mood is it’s Wednesday and it’s hard and it’s designed to be hard and let’s just be a team that works.”

* The team presented Diaz with the game ball after his first win as head coach on Saturday - it was Todd Stroud that actually presented the ball to Diaz.

“That was pretty cool, we’ll have to find a place for that,” Diaz said.

* Diaz singled out WR Dee Wiggins when asked about that group, saying he “has made some plays in practice this week.”

* Diaz said the goal is for the team to "play clean" and said continuing to get better and better each game is an emphasis.

"We have a staff that keeps it real, we’re honest in terms of what we see, say `This is not our standard, not right, we have to fix this regardless of opponent going forward,'" Diaz said.