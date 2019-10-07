First-year head coach Manny Diaz landed the top job after building a top rated defense at Miami.

And now, with that D faltering in key situations this season, Diaz says he is going back to help out on that side of the ball.

On Monday afternoon he shared some thoughts on just what he meant when he said he'll be having a new role helping the defense.

“I will change my role in terms of the influence on the defense in practice and on a day to day basis, because ultimately I am responsible for defense,” Diaz said. “It’s not a coaching issues, scheme issue, has nothing to do with Blake Baker or anyone on our staff. There is a lack of connection with players on the defensive side. We don’t look like we trust each other, play with the techniques (that are coached every week).”

Diaz said yesterday the defense went over every snap of the Virginia Tech game and that “we have to get our defense playing like the Miami Hurricanes again.”

What does Diaz see that he can fix?

“I can hold everybody accountable, and hearing from my voice which is different,” Diaz said. “If it’s not getting done the way it should (he can call that out at that moment).”

He added that on defense it’s about “simply just guys (not) doing their jobs. (For example) scheming up the tight end, someone’s got the tight end - it’s simple. It all goes back to accountability. … If you have the tight end man, get the tight end.”

Diaz also was asked if he’ll be calling the defense on game day.

“The calling plays right now is something I haven’t thought about,” Diaz said. “That is the last thing of importance, it’s not a play calling issue.”

Diaz said he told Baker to continue coaching the same as he has been.

“There’s just another voice now, another level of accountability,” Diaz said.

* Diaz said RB Lorenzo Lingard came to talk with Diaz yesterday.

“While he’s medically cleared he’s not right, and he knows that,” Diaz said. “He’s committed to being at the University of Miami, sees a bigtime future for himself here. He’s seen action in one game, he can see action in three more games and we can pick up an extra year of eligibility.”

Diaz also said that Lingard has dealt with some “external pressure,” apparently indicating that some close to him are saying he should be playing more.

* Diaz says Jarren Williams is responding well after his tough outing in which he was benched. Williams remains the starter.

“Now come back here and our true work day is Tuesday and Wednesday, come out and play and show everybody you are who they think you are,” Diaz said.

* With Bubba Baxa struggling, Diaz said PK Camden Price is not available (ie suspended) for two games and will be back for Georgia Tech, per Diaz.

* With UVA up next Diaz said, “We have to move on quickly from the Virginia Tech game, which was a disappointment in the outcome. The way we played, the way our guys fought, stuck together, the mental toughness they showed, it’s hard to feel disappointment in those things. … everyone knows we have issues with placekicking, it came up at a critical time, very disappointing. That can happen. What can’t happen is the way we played defensively. Gave ourselves a chance to win the game, responded on offense, and on defense - 42 points to Virginia Tech is not the Miami standard and that is the biggest takeaway from the game. The biggest sense of urgency is to get that corrected immediately.”

* Asked about Virginia Tech scheming up things and UM not adjusting well, Diaz said the Hokies’ offense has done the same things for the last four years against Miami.

“If it was a scheme fix, you’d fix the scheme,” Diaz said.

* With offensive linemen on the roster that were highly rated but not panning out, does this staff look for something different as it looks for more OL to bring in?

“In our recruiting we’re going to try and find people we think can come in and function well for us on the offensive line,” Diaz said.

Diaz also said there’s “a very high bust rate” on touted line prospects in high school simply because they are so big they can dominate just on size.

“What you’re looking for is the dog in them, are they a fighter,” Diaz said.

Diaz stressed that the goal is to recruit every position “at home first,” and then look out of state.

Diaz also said he thinks the line is improving and fighting.

“When you have five guys that will stay connected and fight, you have a chance,” he said.

Diaz also pointed to a couple of the seven sacks that were not the line’s fault against the Hokies.

“It’s hard to put 35 points up and 500 yards if somebody’s not blocking somebody,” Diaz said. “I’m so proud of the way they’re fighting. The offensive line has got negativity here going back to whenever … we’re playing the best guys we have, what we have to demand out of those guys is will they compete, will they fight, strain.”