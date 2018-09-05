Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 11:57:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Diaz disappointed D "did not respond" after 50-yard TD run

Fzbsmccsn480slcem5ej
CaneSport.com
Staff

Defensive coordinator/LB coach Manny Diaz said after Wednesday’s practice that overall he thought the defense had some bright moments in the loss to LSU.But he had a big concern: Diaz said he felt ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}