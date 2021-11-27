Manny Diaz and player reaction post-Duke

COACH MANNY DIAZ

Opening statement: Proud of our football team, proud of our finish. So many guys contributed to today’s victory, proud to see. Defensively played the run great, which is what they do best. Offensively, what can you say about Van Dyke and when you see Harley and Rambo break records that will probably stand for a long time. Great testament to everything we are doing offensively. Have to give the offensive line credit for blocking for Tyler. He had all day back there a bunch of times. Like I said, really happy for the effort our guys came out with today. For a coach to see them bring it 12 times out of 12 for each other. A lot of love in that locker room right now to celebrate who we are as a team.

On recruiting and where things go now: We jump right on the road tomorrow. We will be in a couple of homes. I’ll be in a couple of homes. The coaches will be hitting the road, some near, some far and it’s really a two and a half week sprint to Signing Day that Wednesday. It’s really important. Again, the response we’ve been getting the last couple of weeks is really, really positive from the guys we have and now we have to finish.

On what he enjoyed most about the defensive effort today: It just felt like upfront we really got after them. They’re good at running the football and Durant set the record today and has been in the top ten in rush yards all season. They were a real threat and real challenge. It just felt like once they got dialed in after that first series, they struggled sometimes to get back to the line of scrimmage. I think our front four, I thought our linebackers all played really well. It was good to see a guy like Chase Smith pop through there on the fourth down stop. Fourth down was a crazy thing today. We stopped three and we converted three. So just that’s why to me - so many guys contributing. That’s the part to me that made today a lot of fun to watch.

On what he’s been told about his future: All I know is that every week we’ve been on a one week mission. This week, the mission was to beat Duke. And what I’m proud of is I’m proud of the guys in that locker room. I’m proud of how all in they are for this program. To do what they’ve been able to do and finish the year the way they’ve been able to finish. You look at the young guys out on that field making plays today, there’s a hunger. It’s not the end, it’s the beginning. It’s about to get really, really good. And they sense that, they know the mistakes we made this year. We all own it. But to look at the adversity that we’ve looked at in the eye every week and for these guys to never flinch and week after week to bring it - they are all in. They’re invested in the program and they want top fight for each other and there’s a hunger that we talk about that is going to last throughout this entire offseason. To me, it’s about the guys in that locker room. If they weren’t all in, you would see it in how they play and that’s not the case. This team is united, this team will fight for each other, and they’re unique. It’s hard to find a group of guys with the negativity or whatever it is that don’t flinch. They have been unwavering in their effort, unwavering in their attitude. And that to me means the foundation is set. You see the young talent starting to grow and grow and they’re learning and getting experience in the hunger that those guys have now. You talk to them individually one on one and it’s real. They’re ready to do special things.

On if he’s been definitively told he’ll be back: No because all I’ve been told is, ‘Hey let’s win a football game.’ That’s all I’ve been focusing on. That’s all that matters right now. Everything else has been out of my control, so it wasn’t really worth worrying about. And I think that’s the whole point of why the team has been able to finish the way that we’ve finished. We’ve been able to identify every week what is in front of us right now, where are our feet are at, and let’s win where our feet are at. I think that’s why they’ve showed the resiliency and mental toughness to be able to win five out of six and turn 2-4 into 7-5. We’re not happy with 7-5, but where we were and where we are going, I think everybody understands the way we finish is beyond putting up a number for this year. We’re not finished. We have a bowl game that we have to go win. This is for the future. If you can’t see what the future looks like today - it’s screaming at you.

On what Rhett Lashlee has meant to the program: Well, what we have is we have a system. We have an offensive system, which I think you’ve seen the records that were set. We’ve talked forever about bringing the spread to Miami and it’s here and I think you see the results. Van Dyke and the 300-yard passing games, that’s almost become expected and it shouldn’t be expected with a freshman quarterback. I think the things Tyler has been able to do this year makes something that looks easy that’s not easy to do. That’s where we want our quarterbacks to be. I think it’s great to recruit quarterbacks to. Our quarterback room, it’s funny. When I was sitting here two years ago and where this program was in 2019 and where this quarterback room was, it was a big, big fixer upper. I think Rhett Lashlee has a great hand in first bringing D’Eriq King here, bringing a system that quarterbacks want to play in. We have a quarterback room that we wouldn’t trade with anyone in the country and the way were recruiting quarterbacks down the line, we’re very excited about the guys who are still to join our program. If you got a quarterback you have got a chance. A big key to that is that you need a system they want to come play in and I think we have that now. That is the Miami system of offense. That is what we will be. Lastly, Rhett Lashlee is a phenomenal person to have on your staff. Rhett is a great person. He’s been great to help be a part of transforming this football program.

On players that may opt out for the bowl game and those conversations: That starts now. You’re really not going to discuss that before this point. Sometimes it depends on where you go and who you play. There’s a lot to it. I think some of that will happen this week. There’s no rush. I think some of that you’ll find out the following week when our destination becomes clear.

On Lou Hedley not playing: Lou has got a lower body injury that just needed a few weeks of rest. Lou’s plan is to come back for the bowl game, but it was great to see Matias Gasc with a bomb there at the end and Nelson Foley got one out against heavy pressure, a 40-yarder. We felt good about our punting depth, but it was kind of weird. It’s been a long time since we played a game without Lou Hedley as our punter.

On if he feels secure in his current role at UM: I feel secure in how that team played today. I feel secure in the reactions of the players in our locker room. I feel secure that those guys are bought into our program. And that’s all I can control is the people that I have been blessed with the opportunity to lead day in and day out and that hear the messaging day in and day out and go through the drills and the way they practice and the way they do their workouts. That’s been our circle. If we would have thought about other things, this would have fallen apart like you’ve seen at other places around the country. I’m pleased by the vote of the guys in the locker room. You can see the genuine joy for each other, the way they love to play. It was a difficult environment. There was not a lot of energy in that stadium. The way that we brought energy, the way that they competed, you see the young guys rooting for the young, young guys in the game. We got some walk-ons in there today. There was a lot of love on that sideline today and a lot of love after the game.

On the offensive records that were broken: It bears worth mentioning that Duke played a defense today that they didn’t play all year. They went to an odd three safety look that was completely out of character to how they played anyone else this season. That was one of those, the first play of the game you’re like, ‘Holy cow, what are they doing?’ It was like a brand new team showed up. So that’s why I mentioned earlier about making things look easy that aren’t easy to do. For a guy like Tyler Van Dyke, you spend all your week in film sessions, all week preparing for, ‘Here’s their Cover 4 look, here’s their Cover 1 look, here’s their blitzes and whatnot.’ For them to show up in a completely different structure and to still throw for 381 and three touchdowns against no interceptions, that is special. That’s really special. What it shows is that the respect that people have for Tyler, for Harley, and Rambo and the explosive nature; I think Duke was trying as much as possible to keep the ball in front and keep our explosive nature (down) and make us drive the ball, which we were able to do. We kicked a few field goals when we would have preferred touchdowns. But again, to be able to adjust on the fly and have the answers and for Tyler to have the answers and know where to go with the ball - he was having to go through his progressions. There wasn’t a tip or a tell by what they were doing coverage wise because they had all these DBs running all over the place and you really couldn’t tell. Very impressive for those guys. Then you have guys like Harley and Rambo. They combined for 30 targets, 21 catches. How many of those were highlight catches? Harley makes a sliding one on a 4th down. Rambo the one on the fade in the corner of the endzone - that’s absurd. I think he had another one that was crazy. I keep saying it all year: Charleston Rambo is All-ACC, if not All-American candidate. I mean, what a year he’s had. When he got his feet wet in September and getting comfortable with what we were doing offensively and Coach Likens teaching, his emergence changed our offense. Now you see young guys like Key’Shawn Smith, Jacolby George, Romello Brinson being able to come behind guys like Rambo and Harley, that’s a transformed wide receiver room like it was a transformed quarterback room. Like I said, these guys are going to be fun to watch for years to come.

On Tyrique Stevenson not playing: Tyrique, the shoulder that knocked him out of the game last week wasn’t well enough to get him in the game today. We were missing him, we were missing Jon Ford with an ankle that’s the same thing. He might have been two more days away, so we were missing Jon and obviously missing James (Williams).

On Jake Garcia traveling and not wearing a boot and if he might play in a bowl game: Jake is out of the boot. The bowl game, I’m not sure. We’d have to see when that bowl game is and if it would be safe for him to get back into drops and the types of things you need to play quarterback. But we want Jake to travel, go through the meetings and prepare like a starter so that he can understand the experience of going on the road. I know it sounds crazy, but there’s a familiarity when you’re on the road in the ACC and you get to see all these places and where the play clock is and stuff like that will help down the road as well.

On when practices for a bowl game will start: We have a week of school coming up now, have to finish strong. We’ll lift weights three times this week, have a quick practice next Saturday while we have an official visit weekend going on. Really have another week of recruiting (after that). You think about it, the coaches are all out recruiting so we have another practice on the weekend. Then once it goes to the dead period the third week of December then we can start dialing in on the opponent and laying out the practices. It depends what day your bowl game is, the calendar and we’ll go from there.