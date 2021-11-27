Manny Diaz and player reaction post-Duke
COACH MANNY DIAZ
Opening statement: Proud of our football team, proud of our finish. So many guys contributed to today’s victory, proud to see. Defensively played the run great, which is what they do best. Offensively, what can you say about Van Dyke and when you see Harley and Rambo break records that will probably stand for a long time. Great testament to everything we are doing offensively. Have to give the offensive line credit for blocking for Tyler. He had all day back there a bunch of times. Like I said, really happy for the effort our guys came out with today. For a coach to see them bring it 12 times out of 12 for each other. A lot of love in that locker room right now to celebrate who we are as a team.
On recruiting and where things go now: We jump right on the road tomorrow. We will be in a couple of homes. I’ll be in a couple of homes. The coaches will be hitting the road, some near, some far and it’s really a two and a half week sprint to Signing Day that Wednesday. It’s really important. Again, the response we’ve been getting the last couple of weeks is really, really positive from the guys we have and now we have to finish.
On what he enjoyed most about the defensive effort today: It just felt like upfront we really got after them. They’re good at running the football and Durant set the record today and has been in the top ten in rush yards all season. They were a real threat and real challenge. It just felt like once they got dialed in after that first series, they struggled sometimes to get back to the line of scrimmage. I think our front four, I thought our linebackers all played really well. It was good to see a guy like Chase Smith pop through there on the fourth down stop. Fourth down was a crazy thing today. We stopped three and we converted three. So just that’s why to me - so many guys contributing. That’s the part to me that made today a lot of fun to watch.
On what he’s been told about his future: All I know is that every week we’ve been on a one week mission. This week, the mission was to beat Duke. And what I’m proud of is I’m proud of the guys in that locker room. I’m proud of how all in they are for this program. To do what they’ve been able to do and finish the year the way they’ve been able to finish. You look at the young guys out on that field making plays today, there’s a hunger. It’s not the end, it’s the beginning. It’s about to get really, really good. And they sense that, they know the mistakes we made this year. We all own it. But to look at the adversity that we’ve looked at in the eye every week and for these guys to never flinch and week after week to bring it - they are all in. They’re invested in the program and they want top fight for each other and there’s a hunger that we talk about that is going to last throughout this entire offseason. To me, it’s about the guys in that locker room. If they weren’t all in, you would see it in how they play and that’s not the case. This team is united, this team will fight for each other, and they’re unique. It’s hard to find a group of guys with the negativity or whatever it is that don’t flinch. They have been unwavering in their effort, unwavering in their attitude. And that to me means the foundation is set. You see the young talent starting to grow and grow and they’re learning and getting experience in the hunger that those guys have now. You talk to them individually one on one and it’s real. They’re ready to do special things.
On if he’s been definitively told he’ll be back: No because all I’ve been told is, ‘Hey let’s win a football game.’ That’s all I’ve been focusing on. That’s all that matters right now. Everything else has been out of my control, so it wasn’t really worth worrying about. And I think that’s the whole point of why the team has been able to finish the way that we’ve finished. We’ve been able to identify every week what is in front of us right now, where are our feet are at, and let’s win where our feet are at. I think that’s why they’ve showed the resiliency and mental toughness to be able to win five out of six and turn 2-4 into 7-5. We’re not happy with 7-5, but where we were and where we are going, I think everybody understands the way we finish is beyond putting up a number for this year. We’re not finished. We have a bowl game that we have to go win. This is for the future. If you can’t see what the future looks like today - it’s screaming at you.
On what Rhett Lashlee has meant to the program: Well, what we have is we have a system. We have an offensive system, which I think you’ve seen the records that were set. We’ve talked forever about bringing the spread to Miami and it’s here and I think you see the results. Van Dyke and the 300-yard passing games, that’s almost become expected and it shouldn’t be expected with a freshman quarterback. I think the things Tyler has been able to do this year makes something that looks easy that’s not easy to do. That’s where we want our quarterbacks to be. I think it’s great to recruit quarterbacks to. Our quarterback room, it’s funny. When I was sitting here two years ago and where this program was in 2019 and where this quarterback room was, it was a big, big fixer upper. I think Rhett Lashlee has a great hand in first bringing D’Eriq King here, bringing a system that quarterbacks want to play in. We have a quarterback room that we wouldn’t trade with anyone in the country and the way were recruiting quarterbacks down the line, we’re very excited about the guys who are still to join our program. If you got a quarterback you have got a chance. A big key to that is that you need a system they want to come play in and I think we have that now. That is the Miami system of offense. That is what we will be. Lastly, Rhett Lashlee is a phenomenal person to have on your staff. Rhett is a great person. He’s been great to help be a part of transforming this football program.
On players that may opt out for the bowl game and those conversations: That starts now. You’re really not going to discuss that before this point. Sometimes it depends on where you go and who you play. There’s a lot to it. I think some of that will happen this week. There’s no rush. I think some of that you’ll find out the following week when our destination becomes clear.
On Lou Hedley not playing: Lou has got a lower body injury that just needed a few weeks of rest. Lou’s plan is to come back for the bowl game, but it was great to see Matias Gasc with a bomb there at the end and Nelson Foley got one out against heavy pressure, a 40-yarder. We felt good about our punting depth, but it was kind of weird. It’s been a long time since we played a game without Lou Hedley as our punter.
On if he feels secure in his current role at UM: I feel secure in how that team played today. I feel secure in the reactions of the players in our locker room. I feel secure that those guys are bought into our program. And that’s all I can control is the people that I have been blessed with the opportunity to lead day in and day out and that hear the messaging day in and day out and go through the drills and the way they practice and the way they do their workouts. That’s been our circle. If we would have thought about other things, this would have fallen apart like you’ve seen at other places around the country. I’m pleased by the vote of the guys in the locker room. You can see the genuine joy for each other, the way they love to play. It was a difficult environment. There was not a lot of energy in that stadium. The way that we brought energy, the way that they competed, you see the young guys rooting for the young, young guys in the game. We got some walk-ons in there today. There was a lot of love on that sideline today and a lot of love after the game.
On the offensive records that were broken: It bears worth mentioning that Duke played a defense today that they didn’t play all year. They went to an odd three safety look that was completely out of character to how they played anyone else this season. That was one of those, the first play of the game you’re like, ‘Holy cow, what are they doing?’ It was like a brand new team showed up. So that’s why I mentioned earlier about making things look easy that aren’t easy to do. For a guy like Tyler Van Dyke, you spend all your week in film sessions, all week preparing for, ‘Here’s their Cover 4 look, here’s their Cover 1 look, here’s their blitzes and whatnot.’ For them to show up in a completely different structure and to still throw for 381 and three touchdowns against no interceptions, that is special. That’s really special. What it shows is that the respect that people have for Tyler, for Harley, and Rambo and the explosive nature; I think Duke was trying as much as possible to keep the ball in front and keep our explosive nature (down) and make us drive the ball, which we were able to do. We kicked a few field goals when we would have preferred touchdowns. But again, to be able to adjust on the fly and have the answers and for Tyler to have the answers and know where to go with the ball - he was having to go through his progressions. There wasn’t a tip or a tell by what they were doing coverage wise because they had all these DBs running all over the place and you really couldn’t tell. Very impressive for those guys. Then you have guys like Harley and Rambo. They combined for 30 targets, 21 catches. How many of those were highlight catches? Harley makes a sliding one on a 4th down. Rambo the one on the fade in the corner of the endzone - that’s absurd. I think he had another one that was crazy. I keep saying it all year: Charleston Rambo is All-ACC, if not All-American candidate. I mean, what a year he’s had. When he got his feet wet in September and getting comfortable with what we were doing offensively and Coach Likens teaching, his emergence changed our offense. Now you see young guys like Key’Shawn Smith, Jacolby George, Romello Brinson being able to come behind guys like Rambo and Harley, that’s a transformed wide receiver room like it was a transformed quarterback room. Like I said, these guys are going to be fun to watch for years to come.
On Tyrique Stevenson not playing: Tyrique, the shoulder that knocked him out of the game last week wasn’t well enough to get him in the game today. We were missing him, we were missing Jon Ford with an ankle that’s the same thing. He might have been two more days away, so we were missing Jon and obviously missing James (Williams).
On Jake Garcia traveling and not wearing a boot and if he might play in a bowl game: Jake is out of the boot. The bowl game, I’m not sure. We’d have to see when that bowl game is and if it would be safe for him to get back into drops and the types of things you need to play quarterback. But we want Jake to travel, go through the meetings and prepare like a starter so that he can understand the experience of going on the road. I know it sounds crazy, but there’s a familiarity when you’re on the road in the ACC and you get to see all these places and where the play clock is and stuff like that will help down the road as well.
On when practices for a bowl game will start: We have a week of school coming up now, have to finish strong. We’ll lift weights three times this week, have a quick practice next Saturday while we have an official visit weekend going on. Really have another week of recruiting (after that). You think about it, the coaches are all out recruiting so we have another practice on the weekend. Then once it goes to the dead period the third week of December then we can start dialing in on the opponent and laying out the practices. It depends what day your bowl game is, the calendar and we’ll go from there.
QB TYLER VAN DYKE
On having 6 games straight of over 300 passing yards with 3 TDs or more: It’s been a crazy year. A lot of highs, a lot of lows. I didn’t really expect to have serious time this year, you know? Stepping into the position and doing what I’m doing, I have to give the credit to coach Lashlee. The line has done a wonderful job, the last two weeks they don’t have a sack. It feels good, but I couldn’t do it without the line protecting me. First couple of games I played there were seven sacks, five sacks. They’ve done a great job getting better every game. We’ve had great practices the last six weeks. And the receivers making those crazy plays out there. Jacolby’s catch was something I never saw before, catching it between his legs, Rambo catching it in the end zone. I can’t do it without those guys.
On video of him postgame with fans shaking hands and talking to them: All these people came up all this way to support us, so why not? Take pictures with them, give them high fives. They support us, why not support them, you know?
On reports Rhett Lashlee is leaving and how he feels about that: We talk about it. We were just focused on Duke today. But yeah, I’d be really happy for coach Lashlee if he were to take that job. It would be a good way for him to be head coach. He deservers it, he’s ready for it. I’m just happy for him to get the opportunity.
On how Lashlee has helped him most: I would just say being a player helping me out, watching film, just letting me play how I play. Built a great relationship over the course of the year. It’s been good.
On the offense even if Lashlee isn’t here next year: We can make a lot of explosive plays down the field. A lot of guys catching balls downfield, catching the ball and making plays with their feet. We have a lot of explosive guys - Rambo, Mike, and in the future guys like Romello, Jacolby, X (Restrepo), Key’Shawn, all those guys, Brashard are really going to step up next year and take that role of Rambo and Mike.
On if he’ll return to UM next year: Yeah, of course.
WR CHARLESTON RAMBO
On the records he set: It feels good. A lot of hard work put in - spring, fall, January. Even after the last game I played at OU, next day was a new mission, get better, go out and make plays for this team. It feels good.
On setting the records and Harley also getting a record: That’s my dog, my brother. We get each other better in the film room and on the field.
On what it means to break the records: I’m a humble person, so more to come. But really excited about my future and what I did today. In the history books, a lot of guys in there, big names. I’m excited, excited for my future.
On if he’ll play in a bowl game: I’m not sure. We don’t even know what game we’re playing in. Got this W, now go to next week.
On if there’s any chance he returns to UM next year: We’re still thinking about it, but good W, enjoy it and go to next week.
On his highlight one handed catch on his second TD: I told the team, I mean, I didn’t see the ball. The sun, the ball is in the sunlight. All you can see is a figure and you have to catch that ball. The ball comes to you, catch it with one or two hands. One hand, brought it in.
On his message to the young WRs: Go break (records). I want them to go break what I did, what Mike did today. That’s their goal. Succeed, keep going.
WR MIKE HARLEY
On setting the all-time career receptions mark: It’s a blessing. I’m not here by mistake, that was my purpose to be here at this University. To be the receptions leader. Showing other guys, just my testimony - just I pray out motivation to younger guys that come in this program.
On the hard work he’s put in and how coaches pushed him to achieve this: Yeah, man, coach Lashlee, coach Likens, coach Diaz, all the coaches trusted me, saw me at my lows, saw me at my highs. I appreciate all those guys putting their trust in me. Moving forward, they put me in the right position to break the record. I’m grateful to those guys, will always remember them.
On what it means for him and Rambo to break record sin the same game: Legendary, that’s just one word to sum it all up. Since Rambo came in during the spring, I’ve been pushing him to be the best he can be. So he owes me a couple of Christmas gifts. And just seeing the potential, seeing what he went through at OU, I told him let’s go out with a bang, you came here for a reason. I made sure I pushed him, and he made sure he pushed me. We were just saying coming into this game - `if this is your last one Rambo, make sure we do it big together.’ That’s what we did.
On Tyler Van Dyke and how the team’s progressed through the season: Starting with Tyler, I see the potential. I saw the GOAT in him in the spring, just Tyler finally got his opportunity, he took advantage of it and has been going forward ever since. Despite the North Carolina loss and Virginia loss, he didn’t let it get to him. He took it and has been outperforming and just doing great things. For the team winning five out of six, that shows when adversity strikes we are going to keep going, keep pushing. If I had to write a story for this team the title would be `Perseverance.’ Kept pushing.
On looking back at his career at UM and how he almost quit and left: Just being at my lowest, letting the outside noise get to me, man, I felt what’s my purpose here? All I knew was to work, just grind hard. One day I was in the indoor, the lights were off and I saw Neo Garvin walk inside. And I snuck inside the indoor with him, saw him doing some extra work. I just started doing extra work. I didn’t know what I was doing, just kept pushing. A lot of people don’t know this, but in the indoor we have Michael Irvin, ed Reed and all the guys of the past on the wall. I went over there and I took a knee. It was like a prayer but I was really talking to myself, praying to God: I don’t know my purpose here, but I know I’m going to leave here legendary, I know God put me in his position for a reason. I don’t know what it’ll be, but I know I’ll be up here on the wall in some way, somehow. Shoot, everything started to come to the light.
STR CHASE SMITH
On 4th and 1 stop where he got TFL and this defense: Plays like that you always just know you have to play your heart out on that, do everything you can to get off the field. So in that instance I saw my gap, saw my guy - sometimes you just have to play ball. I saw the gap open, swiped it, made the tackle.
On winning 5 of last 6: That sets us up greatly for next year, the momentum. We have to go in with the mentality that we have to stick with. The last few games we’ve won, it shows we have to keep pushing and pushing and things will fall our way.
On his progress that allowed him to get on the field more: Just show throughout practice that you are able to be on the field and play at a high level of college football. I had to keep working and pushing hard. Gil Frierson did a great job preparing me along with Amari Carter and coach Ish (Ishmael Aristide). It’s good having guys that are older and appreciate helping you on and off the field.
On Striker vs. LB: It took a little, but I’m really comfortable at striker right now. I haven’t taken any reps at any other position right now. I feel once I master any position I can play anywhere.
On the locker room mood after the game: After every game we win it’s going to be a party in there. It’s always turnt, we’re always having fun. I love just enjoying wins with the guys. It’s amazing, high energy for sure.
On Manny Diaz’s postgame talk: He just made it clear that no matter who we play in a bowl game, it doesn’t matter who it is, it’s really about us and how this is going to set us up greatly for next year too.
On if he worries about Diaz’s future: I don’t. There’s a lot of hearsay here and there, but we’re just focused on us, want to play our game.
LB COREY FLAGG
On how he felt about the season: I feel like we progressed a lot as a whole, as a team. We faced adversity and I’m just so proud of my brothers including myself. This is the most adversity I faced in my life, and I think TVD has done a phenomenal job of keeping us motivated and being the leader he is. Coach Diaz, just staying positive, keeping us uplifted. Today we just kept pushing, and that’s what it’s about, man. I’m just proud of us as a whole.
On winning 5 of last 6 and playing better than the slow start: We had a better second half of the season, finished strong. Just our culture, our fight, we don’t blink. When adversity hits we never blink or flinch, just keep fighting. I’m just so proud of us as a team.
On Van Dyke and if he talks to the defense: TVD does, he does it more in crunch time. He just gives us that look, we know what that means. TVD is a great guy. He came in with me, I’m not surprised he’s dong what he’s doing.
On what bowl he prefers: I’ve just been focused on Duke this week. We’ll talk about that on the bus, find out where we’re going.
On if he wants to go to the El Paso game: It would be good to go back to Texas.
On Manny Diaz: I couldn’t even tell there was something going on with his future if there wasn’t social media. The guy comes in the same way every day, he doesn’t show it. He’s positive every day. I mean, that’s my guy. Coach Diaz, he’s a great guy off the field as well. Man, he’s a great coach. He comes in the same way every day. I appreciate that from him, we all do. We love him, that’s our guy.