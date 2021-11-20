Manny Diaz and player reaction post-Virginia Tech

MANNY DIAZ Opening statement...

"I'm very proud of our football team, start to finish. We started great, which is what we challenged them to do. Four touchdowns on the first four drives on offense and the defense had a couple of three and outs in there, I believe, which was huge to seize the early momentum. You have got to credit Virginia Tech for battling back, which is what they've done all year. When it got dicey right there as the third quarter turned to the fourth quarter, where it really could have gone either way, our guys really imposed their will on the football game. They made all the winning, key plays in the fourth quarter to secure our victory. A lot of gutsy performances, but more than anything, I am just proud of our seniors. I am proud that they get to leave Hard Rock Stadium for the last time as winners. Their leadership this week and the way they have set the example for the young guys on this team will be their legacy in a season where we didn't win as many games as we wanted to. In terms of laying foundations, I think the way that these guys have continued to play hard and set the example is beyond commendable."

On the resiliency of the football team...

"Tonight, to your point, was really just an extension of the week. It couldn't have just happened tonight if we didn't have our Sunday, the way our Sunday went. If we didn't have our Tuesday and Wednesday practices the way that they went. I thought the team was intentional all week of preparing themselves to play very well. In terms of your point, the word that you hear coaches throw around all the time, maybe sometimes it is overused, is culture. We said this would be a culture over strategy game and that our culture would eventually see us through. Even tonight, they made a run and there was a series where we weren't playing at our best. The word that you mentioned, the resiliency, the mental toughness, the resolve and not flinching, all those things, as a coach you are so proud to coach a football team that exerts those principles."

On the postgame celebration...

"It was a reward for the older guys, for the seniors. They could choose. We've had guys here in the past that have chosen and they've not always finished what we started. That is kind of what we had challenged them and the team; if you start something, you finish it. You can't erase what happened last weekend and no one will ever forget that. What happened last weekend, a lot of those guys had never lost to those guys. But what we said is that we can win our last home game and that's an everybody goal. Everybody had to play a part, the true freshman had to play a part. Everybody had to play a part and everybody did. I don't know where that came from. We're going to have one game a year that is going to be a monsoon and it just happened to be tonight. I guess that turned into a slip-and-slide, spontaneously."

On how he felt personally about the win...

"The only way I think about it in that context is you are just proud of a team that has those characteristics we mentioned earlier. It was about Virginia Tech, it was about our seniors, it was about sending them off the right way. But you don't know because when you look around college football, not everybody competes at the same level week in and week out, especially when results don't go your way. We've got an 11-week resume and there are a lot of things that are on the resume that we don't like, that's for certain. But 11 times out of 11, we have brought it. And our guys have competed, they've played hard for each other. That, to me, as a coaching staff, that's the thing we are most proud of. It was a happy night. For me, it was watching the smiles of our seniors. You get done and you walk over there with those guys and you just see the reactions. You saw the guys getting carried off the field. Seeing D’Eriq King getting carried off the field and D’Eriq’s smile, if that doesn’t warm your heart, I can't help you. I think that was the part that was special to me."

On players who participated in Senior Day...

“I assume you are talking about guys who still have a COVID year of eligibility, the guys that have competed for four years. I think in their minds that they are seniors. The COVID redshirt was a good rule. You have to remember that some teams in the PAC-12 played four or five games last year. We played a season. We will have some guys who have the opportunity to come back. But the majority of our guys as the year went on, felt they were ready to go on. To answer your question, yes, we sort of said, 'Who is going to be a senior for senior day?' I know they’re juniors but it's a little strange."

On the development of QB Tyler Van Dyke...

“I think two things have happened at once. I think, obviously, Tyler [Van Dyke's] development has been phenomenal. Every week he shows guts and courage and makes plays. Today was all about the explosive play. I also think, as an offense, in year two of this system, I think we have improved. I think everyone is starting to play better around the quarterback. You see some of the catches the guys are making. [Charleston] Rambo's resurgence to me is as key of a story to our offense. The biggest thing is that the football team believes that Tyler Van Dyke can lead us. I think that has been true from day one. I think that is why our guys play like that. Even when we kind of, like I said today, when we sort of hit that spot right there in the third where we sort of stalled a little bit, we knew we could find the plays to make in the fourth quarter which, ultimately, we did.”

On the status of QB Tyler Van Dyke...

“Tyler [Van Dyke] slipped and he was getting checked up on and that a little bit affected our decision-making process on those last couple drives in the first half so we could really get into halftime and see the status was. I thought Tyler was very gutsy and courageous coming out in the second half."

On the play of LB Ryan Ragone...

"Ryan [Ragone] is a good football player. He made some really key plays out there. The big-time play in the first half was sniffing out a screen. [Virginia Tech] always has great, deceptive red-zone screens and he made a great play on that. Obviously, he made the sack on a green dog in the second half. We kind of joked and call him Coach Ryan because he is so intelligent. he wants to be a coach and he sits and talks to us all the time about strategy and the ins and outs of defense. It was a game where he had a role to play. I am proud of him for finding a way to play his role and make plays for us.”

WR Mike Harley

On how special the touchdown was early in the fourth quarter…

“That pass right there sealed the deal. It was my last touchdown at Hard Rock as a Cane. That meant a lot. It meant a lot.”

On getting close to the all-time receptions record at Miami and what that would mean…

“That would be huge for me and for my family. When I break it, I’m going to be happy, but that just shows all the ups and downs and perseverance and how I kept going. I don’t know; I’ve got to break it first. So, really can’t speak on it, for real.”

On the emotions with the other seniors sliding across the field after the win, Miami being bowl eligible and the potential of players opting out of the bowl game…

“No, I love this University. I’m going to play every game. I haven’t heard of any guys opting out of the bowl game. But that win that just happened meant a lot to us—to the seniors—to go out there with a bang. And we just did a slip and slide; it was wet out there.”

On what he would tell high school kids coming into college…

“Just trust the process. Have a shark mentality. Never stop when things go wrong. Just always keep going. When a shark stops, it dies. If it goes backwards, it dies. Just keep swimming. So, I tell the guys, trust the process. If things aren’t going right, don’t think transfer portal, don’t think quitting. Just keep pushing, keep going.”

On the growth of Tyler Van Dyke and how much Tyler has leaned on D’Eriq King in terms of leadership…

“Tyler’s always been a leader. Ever since D’Eriq King was doing rehab in the spring, I’ve seen it in him. Him playing behind D’Eriq King for like a year and a half, it really wore off on him. Tyler’s that type of guy to accept any challenge. He rallies the group up and he makes things happen."

DE Deandre Johnson

On getting carried off on senior night and what his plans are for the bowl game...

“It was a great night, the way this team fought back after a tough season and the way the young guys battled to send the older guys out right. As far as intentions after the season, I haven’t gotten that far. I’m just thinking about Duke next week. I’m going to enjoy this win for 24 hours and then on to Duke.”

On his big second-half sack…

“It was kind of a slow night for me. I feel like a lot of action was going away. They kind of came out with some things we weren’t prepared for, but on the sack, I just knew that my team needed a play. I just got a good jump off the ball, read the play, dipped under the guard and just made a play for my team.”

On the defense’s play and adjustments made…

“It was just a lot of quarterback runs to the boundary. That was kind of the staple of their offense for the night. But once we got that figured out, we had to stay disciplined in the gaps and the c-area and keep edges on our defense. So, once we did that, once we made those corrections, we were good for the rest of the night.”

TE Will Mallory

On sending out the seniors with a win...

"Obviously, coming into this week, that was what we wanted to do. It was huge for us. With the way the season has gone, the way the guys have battled, the seniors deserve to go out on that note. I was looking for the two tight ends in my group to lift up, but they had already been lifted up. It's a great feeling to see those guys get carried off the field, especially with that [win]. They all deserve it."

On the impact of explosive plays...

"I think it is just the chemistry that we've built. All 11 guys on the field are doing their job with that being up front. Tyler [Van Dyke] is making those throws and guys are making contested catches. It's a whole offensive effort and we've really gotten that down and have made huge plays this year, which has helped us get ahead in the game. I think guys have done a great job in practice and that's the coaches, too. The coaches have really been drilling that and done a great job. All around, it's a great job by everyone to focus up and be able to make those plays when we need it."

On his play that was called back...

"It's a play that has worked for us in the past. You never really know how it is going to go. It worked out well, I made a play on my feet. Unfortunately, it didn't count, but it's all good. Guys ended up making plays after that and, like I said before, that's all that matters."

DE Zach McCloud

On what the highlight was of his final senior night...

“The highlight of my third senior night really was watching the other guys go out there and make plays. I feel like that sounds like a corny answer, but I feel like we all put so much energy into each other, watching each other succeed and hyping each other up on the sidelines, especially between the D-Line. So going out there and seeing those guys make plays, it always brings me the most joy.”

On his strip-sack and wearing the Turnover Chain for the last time at Hard Rock Stadium…

“It meant a lot. Actually, I tried not to think too much about what I would do in this game and I tried to go out there and take it play by play like a normal game and not let the hype around it get into my head. So, the strip-sack came when it did. I felt like I was on him a lot, the quarterback. Towards the end of the third quarter, I was getting frustrated that I wasn’t getting the result, but I kept on rushing and things came together and worked out.”

On getting to the Virginia Tech quarterback and whether that was part of the defensive game plan tonight …

“That’s always a part of the plan. If you can get after the quarterback, you get after the whole offense. Everyone feels it when the quarterback gets hit. Not to say we’re out here trying to hurt anybody, but it’s a man’s game and out here trying to play a man’s game. Again, we don’t want to see anybody get hurt or injured, seriously or anything like that. I don’t want to give off that impression, but as much time as you can be around the quarterback, you can definitely affect the game more and that’s what we’re looking to do, affect the game when we’re playing defense.”

On going to a bowl game this season…

“It’s always important for the program to go to a bowl game and it’s more about—for this team, the story has always, really this year, has been persevering and fighting through the adversity. I feel like it’s the same thing. Every team’s is going say you’ve got to fight through the adversity, but this year has been a little bit different in that way we went about it. So, the result is a bowl game. We weren’t thinking ‘Okay, we’ve got to win this game so we can get to get to a bowl game.’ It was more just, ‘We’ve been fighting a lot of downs and let’s turn this into a positive and go out and send the seniors out on a high note.’”

QB Tyler Van Dyke

On why he went in the injury tent and how much pain he was in…

“I just got hit in the knee. I’m fine. The doctors did a great job of making sure I was okay. It’ll be sore tomorrow, but I’ll be fine.”

On playing with a brace on…

“No, I was fine with it. It actually felt better in the second half.”

On playing in monsoon and difficult it was to get his feet set…

“I don’t think the feet were a problem for me. I think it was that the ball kept getting wetter and wetter and my hands kept getting wet. So, at times, it was kind of hard to grip the ball. The guys did a great job getting a new ball in there sometimes. But, I’ve played in rain and snow. I’m kind of used to that, so it didn’t really phase me.

On whether this win had extra significance after the last seven days…

“Yeah, for sure. Coming off of that heartbreaking loss against FSU, we still fought. Everybody came together and fought for the seniors. It was just a great way to send them out, especially Mike Harley. That last touchdown to put it away, he’ll never forget that moment ever. So, I’m happy for him, happy for every single senior.”

On his emergence as a player has been like…

“I think each week I’m learning from the game before, just watching a lot of film and learning from mistakes. I’ve got to give credit to the O-Line. I think there were zero sacks tonight. They protected me well. The receivers, too, made great catches downfield. I can't do it without any of those guys. The whole team has really helped me come into this role and given me the confidence I have now.”

On what has led to the success of the offense on deep balls…

“I think it's just our ability to win downfield. [Charleston] Rambo, he does a great job of getting open. I feel like I can just throw it up there and he’ll make the play. We’ve called a lot more shots and we’ve been hitting a lot of them. It's either a catch or pass interference. So, we’re really happy with that.”

On the Brashard Smith touchdown play and when they started practicing it…

“I think we’ve been practicing it since the North Carolina game and we hadn’t run it yet. Brashard is next to me, we have the running back come in motion and I kind of fake it. [Charleston] Rambo had like a crack and go, that's the first read. And then Brashard had a read out of the backfield. I just saw him outrun those so I decided to throw it up there and give him a chance and he made a great play.”

On what difference a bowl game could make for this team…

“It means a lot. I feel like it goes for the future, just getting that extra game, [as well as] possibly getting eight wins. Right now, we have one goal in mind and that’s preparing for Duke. We’re just going to go out there, have a great week of practice and just focus on one game at a time.”

Virginia Tech Interim HC J.C. Price

Opening statement…

“A lot of things that these young men have had to deal with all the way back to COVID, so many times this year, that we’re so close. I still love this team. I like the fight. The fact that we came back, at halftime, nobody panicked. Nobody flinched at halftime. In the third and fourth quarter, we still felt on the sidelines that we were going to win the game.”

On the team operations tonight…

“I did my best to stay out of the way. The coordinators did a good job of calling the game. The communication was open, it was positive. I had no problems with the communications.”

On Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke…

“They have very good receives. He’s a good quarterback. He’s got really good arm talent. He made some really good throws. We have to be in better position and make plays on the ball. A lot of his yards came early in the game. Our guys settled down. I think their speed at wideout is really good. We knew going in, they’re a Miami team and they have great speed. We felt that their offense was built around big plays and if they didn’t get a big play, they’d have trouble scoring. When they had big plays, they scored it. When they had to drive it, we got off the field.”





