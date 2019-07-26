The Miami Hurricanes football team began fall training camp Friday night with an outdoor / indoor / outdoor session that featured extensive passing game and special teams work.

Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz was happy to get his first training camp as head coach underway and see 1,000 invited fans show up to offer their support.

“We came out really [well]. Having the fans here created exactly the atmosphere that I wanted, and I want to thank everyone that did come out. It was unfortunate that we had to scurry back inside so soon. When we came inside, I thought our guys handled that sudden change well. Early in the season, you get a lot of lightning delays, so that’s something that actually could happen in a game. We were fortunate enough to get back outside, and we got back outside, I thought our attention waned a little bit.

“I think what we learned is that, coming off our summer program, physically we’re in shape. We can handle anything that happened today. Mentally is more my concern. That’s been our issue in the past, of our consistency mentally and being able to stay with it, snap after snap and period after period. I thought we kind of let it go a little bit, then I thought we finished well at the end. But that ‘letting it go a little bit’ could be the difference in winning and losing a football game. They’re aware of that. In the summertime, we try to build a physical backbone and one of the big points in this camp will be to build a mental backbone.”

Did Day 1 of fall camp feels different than any other practice?

“You can feel the urgency that the games are coming and that football is here. Actually, what it really felt like in the room, as coaches, we’ve just been giddy for the last 24 hours, the fact that it’s finally here and we got a team and we can go coach our guys and get around them. Now we’ve got film that we can go up there and correct and get back in the film room tomorrow and just start fixing your mistakes, which is really what it’s all about. That, I think, is the difference between spring ball and what you sense now. You realize that we’ve kind of put the ship out at sea and we’re on our journey now.”

Asked his personal emotions of Day 1 at camp as head coach of the Hurricanes, Diaz said, “Not to sound weird, but there really wasn’t. You just kind of focus on the job at hand and what there is to do. That’s what I’m saying – I was so excited today just to be able to coach football, regardless of the role. It’s fun to actually have something to do and a practice to take part in.”

The fans were lining the fence adjacent to Greentree Practice Field until the lightning horn went off about an hour after the team took the field.

Why did Diaz want fans a part of this opening practice?

“Number one, I’m always trying to build the connection between our fan base and our team,” Diaz said. “I want our fanbase to be excited about our guys the same way the guys in our locker room are pretty excited about the season. But that being said, I wanted to create a little bit of edge and I wanted to see mentally who could handle them being out there. And who could handle when we made a mistake and they reacted, could we bounce back from that? I felt like in the past, we were a mentally weak football team. We know we can’t succeed being mentally weak. One of the ways you do that is putting people in front of them and get that performance anxiety Day 1. Who knows, maybe we’ll try it again here. We’ll see.”

* Tate Martell began with the ones at QB, and Diaz said that “probably had something to do with summer performance, off field things and being the cleanest of all that.”

Diaz added “Every (QB) took snaps with the ones, that’s the way it will work through the next two-and-a-half weeks. … They all showed they’re good enough and all probably made a mistake. You can make a case any way you want to after Day 1. Remember, we have four weeks to sort this out.”

* What did Diaz like today and what does he want to see improve?

“What’s obvious is we’re a much better football team than we were April 20,” Diaz said. “Our guys that went through spring ball you can tell what they did in the summer time, they were much more aware of the construct of the offense, the construct of the defense.

“What I saw today is we had a really good summer. Now we have to harden ourselves for the challenges of football season.”

* Asked about Zion Nelson, who was the first team left tackle to start drills today, Diaz said, “He was 240s when he got here, is in the 280s now. Part of that is understanding he had a frame to grow - two, get in a nutrition program. A lot of credit goes to the nutrition, strength program. Zion has an outstanding work ethic, does everything that is asked of him. … He’s as athletic as you want. He’s a sight to see.”