Manny Diaz breaks things down after team's Wednesday practice
Coach Manny Diaz said Wednesday, with FSU preparations well underway, that he expects a good atmosphere on Saturday night despite the reduction of fans.“I thought Louisville had a really good atmos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news