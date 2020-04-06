Manny Diaz on Monday: For all of us it's been an adjustment
It’s not business as usual.But coach Manny Diaz is doing his best to keep the Miami Hurricanes football program engaged and on task during the coronavirus outbreak. With players and coaches hunkere...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news