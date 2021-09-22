Manny Diaz on Wed.: D'Eriq doubtful for Sat., Rivers out for year
After the team’s Wednesday drills, coach Manny Diaz gave an injury update on QB D’Eriq King and OG Jalen Rivers.The Cane star quarterback?“D’Eriq is doubtful for this weekend,” Diaz said. “He hasn’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news