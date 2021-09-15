Manny Diaz on Wed.: Talks Mich. State, and stressing "play the next play"
The Miami Hurricanes continued their Michigan State preparations this morning on Greentree Practice Field.And afterward coach Manny Diaz spoke more about his team’s run defense.That will be at a pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news