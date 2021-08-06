Diaz addresses missing personnel, talks team after 1st practice

It was day 1 for the Miami Hurricanes on Friday afternoon on Greentree Practice Field.

UM practiced for two hours in shorts and helmets (depth chart and notes here / video here), and afterward coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts.

An overall takeaway from the coach?

“I told them afterward the adversity is coming and that’s how we’ll find out who we really are,” he said.

Diaz also shared details on some players not on the field today, He confirmed that DL Cameron Williams and Jalar Holley are leaving the program, saying “They didn’t meet our standards academically."

Diaz also said that WR Jeremiah Payton is unsure he wants to play football as of now.

“Football is not something he can dedicate himself to,” Diaz said.

And another player notable in his absence was OL John Campbell, who Diaz said suffered a serious knee injury in the summer.

Good news is LB Sam Brooks should return “sometime during training camp” off injury, per Diaz. And the same with OL Jakai Clark, who was limited today but is expected to be good to go 100 percent at some point this fall.

As for Diaz, this was his first fall practice as head coach and the defensive coordinator. So he was asked to weigh in on his side of the ball.

“We have a hungry room of players on defense,” he said. “They have pride, know the standard of how we play here at Miami. They get it. But they also know that what happened a year ago doesn’t carry into this following season. This is a similar movie we saw from ‘15-‘16 where there was this stigma following kids around and we had to find a way to mentally let that go in the past and choose to write our own story for this version of the defense.”

Of course, a big focus today was on how QB D'Eriq King looked coming off the knee injury. King wore a sleeve on the knee, not a brace, and ran a couple of times on read options and looked pretty good.

Diaz's take?

“It looked like nothing had happened,” Diaz said. “You see the guy spin some of the throws in there. What I really liked - a couple of times he took off and ran. Today was playing tag, but you could see he wanted to go and know he could go and back up what he did with our training staff in the summer. It looked good to me.”

* Diaz said the team is almost 85 percent fully vaccinated, with some players still in the window from shot 1 to shot 2.

“We will be at 85 percent when that happens in the next week or so - that was the benchmark we wanted to hit,” Diaz said. “Maybe some others will sign up. Today we set the record for highest number of cases in the State of Florida, so it’s real, it’s here. We have to protect the program."

Diaz says he worries about the 15 percent of unvaccinated players derailing things with UM trying to get ready for Alabama, but says “We give them freedom of choice (to get the shot or not). But freedom of choice is not the same as freedom of consequence.”