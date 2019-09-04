News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 09:09:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Diaz on Wed.: Team worked on correcting Miami during bye week

Ih7asxdmtony0fvjzhrf
CaneSport.com
Staff

Wednesday morning on 560 coach Manny Diaz weighed in on a number of topics with his team gearing up for a trip to North Carolina off a bye weekend.What did UM work on with the time off?“Well, you w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}