Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 11:15:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Manny Diaz uncensored: Up close with the new coach

H6fjqznacfsjez3z5el7
CaneSport.com
Staff

New head coach Manny Diaz, in a private conversation after his press conference on Wednesday, went more in depth on what lies ahead for this Hurricanes program:* Diaz said he expects to announce of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}