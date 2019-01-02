CaneSport.com

Manny Diaz uncensored: Up close with the new coach
New head coach Manny Diaz, in a private conversation after his press conference on Wednesday, went more in depth on what lies ahead for this Hurricanes program:* Diaz said he expects to announce of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news