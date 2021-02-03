Manny Diaz Wed.: On coaching changes, injury updates & more
While it was a quiet late signing day for UM, with the Canes not adding anyone after the 21 that signed in December, it's been a busy off-season for coach Manny Diaz.After a down year on defense th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news