March Madness: Five Takes From Miami's Statement Win Over Indiana
Disciplined basketball wins games.
The proof was in the pudding Sunday night, as the Miami Hurricanes advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with an 85-69 win over Indiana.
The No. 5 seeded Hurricanes will head to Kansas City, Missouri to play the top-ranked Houston Cougars.
Here are five takeaways from Miami's convincing win.
1. Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller stepped up when they needed to.
After combining for 12 points against Drake, Miami's leading scorers in the regular season, found their rhythm early and never looked back.
Isaiah Wong took things over, garnering 27 points and eight rebounds. Wong hit a team-high four three-pointers, as the ACC Player of the Year shook off the rust and put the team on his back.
Jordan Miller provided a great presence around the paint, finishing with 19 points and five rebounds. His ability to finish around the basket was a problem Indiana could not handle.
Both Wong and Miller shined late with clutch buckets, shutting down any potential comeback.
As mentioned after the Drake game, both veteran players were due to step up. They'll be needed to March on.
2. Miami played their brand of basketball tonight. It worked.
Share the ball, space the floor, attack the basket, crash the boards.
The Hurricanes did everything right on both sides of the court against Indiana. Besides some early turnovers - eight in the first half - the Hurricanes executed the Miami way done to the entire ACC this season.
Indiana's defense did not put much pressure on the ball - contrary to the Drake game. This opened the floor for Miami's guards to score inside and create plays for others. The Hurricanes amassed 14 assists, including five from Bensley Joseph.
Miami only totaled six assists in its first-round contest.
Indiana allowed the Hurricanes to do just about everything offensively. It's no surprise Miami put up 85 points, the most the Hoosiers have allowed since early December, against nationally-ranked Arizona team.
Once things started rolling, it was clear Indiana's hero-ball scheme starring All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis could only work for so long.
Holding a ten point lead with under nine minutes left, Miami executed well in crunch time, controlling the pace late as they did against the Bulldogs. UM takes home a 16-point win as a result.
"We're not the biggest team, we're not the tallest or heaviest team," Jim Larrañaga said. "If we're going to be successful we've got to be the fastest team on the court."
3. Rebound and you win.
It's been an emphasis all season long. Tonight shows exactly why.
Limiting second-chance points was a must against Indiana. That started with boxing out Jackson-Davis, who needs little space to score inside.
Miami out-rebounded the Hoosiers 48-31, including 20 offensive rebounds. Headlining the boards was Norchad Omier, who grabbed 17. He's garnered 31 rebounds in two tournament games.
"It's been my experience that every time we out-rebound an opponent we normally win," Larrañaga said.
Crashing the boards will be essential to Miami's run in the tournament.
4. Time to represent the ACC.
Miami captured the 2023 ACC regular season title, the second in program history. Now, they're the sole ACC team left in the NCAA Tournament.
This comes as a surprise, considering three teams reached the Elite Eight or further a year ago - Miami, North Carolina, Duke.
The overall perception of the conference is that the ACC is down, but power conferences like the Big Ten (Michigan State) and Pac-12 (UCLA) have only one representative in the Sweet Sixteen as well.
Now, it's up to the Hurricanes to represent the conference and change the perception of the ACC for the 2023 season.
5. Here come the Cougars.
Next up for the Hurricanes is the No. 1 seeded Houston Cougars.
Led by senior guard Marcus Sasser, Miami must come ready for elite guard play, mixed with talented youth, featuring freshman Jarace Walker.
This is an experienced group also looking to make a deep run in the tournament. Despite the big number Miami put up on the scoreboard, Miami won this game with defense and rebounding forcing 12 turnovers and outrebounding the Hoosiers by 17.
A similar effort will be needed to advance to a second straight Elite Eight.
"We'll get ready for Houston when the time comes," Larrañaga said.
