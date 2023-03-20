Disciplined basketball wins games. The proof was in the pudding Sunday night, as the Miami Hurricanes advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with an 85-69 win over Indiana. The No. 5 seeded Hurricanes will head to Kansas City, Missouri to play the top-ranked Houston Cougars. Here are five takeaways from Miami's convincing win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogTWlhbWkgYWR2YW5jZXMgdG8gdGhlIHN3ZWV0IHNpeHRl ZW4gaW4gYmFjay10by1iYWNrIHNlYXNvbnMgd2l0aCBhIDg1LTY5IHZpY3Rv cnkgb3ZlciBJbmRpYW5hLCA1dGggaW4gc2Nob29sIGhpc3RvcnkuPGJyPjxi cj5Jc2FpYWggV29uZyBzY29yZXMgYSBnYW1lLWhpZ2ggMjcgcG9pbnRzIGFu ZCBncmFicyA3IHJlYm91bmRzLiAgPGJyPjxicj5NaWxsZXIgc2NvcmVzIDE5 IGFuZCBQYWNrIGFkZHMgMTIgcG9pbnRzIGZvciB0aGUgSHVycmljYW5lcy48 YnI+PGJyPk9taWVyIGhhZCA3IHBvaW50cyBhbmQgMTfigKYgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FFdWVIQXk0anYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xRXVlSEF5 NGp2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTVhQdlM3a1c1YSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01YUHZTN2tXNWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyY3Vz IEJlbmphbWluIChAQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mzc2NDk2NjE2 OTg2NDYwMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjAsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

1. Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller stepped up when they needed to.

Isaiah Wong, Guard, Miami

After combining for 12 points against Drake, Miami's leading scorers in the regular season, found their rhythm early and never looked back. Isaiah Wong took things over, garnering 27 points and eight rebounds. Wong hit a team-high four three-pointers, as the ACC Player of the Year shook off the rust and put the team on his back. Jordan Miller provided a great presence around the paint, finishing with 19 points and five rebounds. His ability to finish around the basket was a problem Indiana could not handle. Both Wong and Miller shined late with clutch buckets, shutting down any potential comeback. As mentioned after the Drake game, both veteran players were due to step up. They'll be needed to March on.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNyBwb2ludHMgYW5kIDggcmVib3VuZHMgZm9yIElzYWlhaCBXb25n IGluIE1pYW1p4oCZcyBSb3VuZCBvZiAzMiBiYXR0bGUgYWdhaW5zdCBJbmRp YW5hLjxicj48YnI+QUNDIFBsYXllciBvZiB0aGUgWWVhciBjb3VsZG7igJl0 IGJlIHN0b3BwZWQuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RjQWZlY1RiREgi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EY0FmZWNUYkRIPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vdmNSRURjYWVZZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZjUkVEY2FlWWU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGFlbCBZZXJvIChATWljaGFlbFllcm8pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFlbFllcm8vc3RhdHVz LzE2Mzc2NjY0NDM4MDU0ODMwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2. Miami played their brand of basketball tonight. It worked.

Norchad Omier, Forward, Miami

Share the ball, space the floor, attack the basket, crash the boards. The Hurricanes did everything right on both sides of the court against Indiana. Besides some early turnovers - eight in the first half - the Hurricanes executed the Miami way done to the entire ACC this season. Indiana's defense did not put much pressure on the ball - contrary to the Drake game. This opened the floor for Miami's guards to score inside and create plays for others. The Hurricanes amassed 14 assists, including five from Bensley Joseph. Miami only totaled six assists in its first-round contest. Indiana allowed the Hurricanes to do just about everything offensively. It's no surprise Miami put up 85 points, the most the Hoosiers have allowed since early December, against nationally-ranked Arizona team.

Once things started rolling, it was clear Indiana's hero-ball scheme starring All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis could only work for so long. Holding a ten point lead with under nine minutes left, Miami executed well in crunch time, controlling the pace late as they did against the Bulldogs. UM takes home a 16-point win as a result. "We're not the biggest team, we're not the tallest or heaviest team," Jim Larrañaga said. "If we're going to be successful we've got to be the fastest team on the court."

3. Rebound and you win.

It's been an emphasis all season long. Tonight shows exactly why. Limiting second-chance points was a must against Indiana. That started with boxing out Jackson-Davis, who needs little space to score inside. Miami out-rebounded the Hoosiers 48-31, including 20 offensive rebounds. Headlining the boards was Norchad Omier, who grabbed 17. He's garnered 31 rebounds in two tournament games. "It's been my experience that every time we out-rebound an opponent we normally win," Larrañaga said. Crashing the boards will be essential to Miami's run in the tournament.

4. Time to represent the ACC.

Jordan Miller, Guard, Miami

Miami captured the 2023 ACC regular season title, the second in program history. Now, they're the sole ACC team left in the NCAA Tournament. This comes as a surprise, considering three teams reached the Elite Eight or further a year ago - Miami, North Carolina, Duke. The overall perception of the conference is that the ACC is down, but power conferences like the Big Ten (Michigan State) and Pac-12 (UCLA) have only one representative in the Sweet Sixteen as well. Now, it's up to the Hurricanes to represent the conference and change the perception of the ACC for the 2023 season.

5. Here come the Cougars.

Bensley Joseph, Guard, Miami, with the block