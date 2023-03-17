Jim Larrañaga's Miami Hurricanes struggled offensively in its first-round NCAA tournament matchup against Drake Friday night. With Jordan Miller fighting for possession, five-seeded Miami was forced to call its final timeout with 6:10 left to play. Down 53-47, the twelve-seeded Bulldogs were just a few shots away from sealing an upset win. That's when everything changed. A 16-1 run in the final 4:30 helped Miami overcome an eight-point deficit en route to a 63-56 victory. Here are five takeaways from the Hurricanes' first-round win, as they await No. 4 Indiana in the second round of March Madness.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogTWlhbWkgZGVmZWF0cyBEcmFrZSA2My01Ni4gPGJyPjxi cj5DYW5lcyBlbmQgZ2FtZSBvbiBhIDE2LTEgcnVuIHRvIGFkdmFuY2UgdG8g dGhlIG5leHQgcm91bmQgb2YgdGhlIE5DQUEgdG91cm5hbWVudC4gIDxicj48 YnI+TmlqZWwgUGFjayBsZWQgYWxsIHNjb3JlcnMgd2l0aCAyMSBwb2ludHMu PGJyPjxicj5Ob3JjaGFkIE9taWVyIGhhZCAxMiBwb2ludHMgYW5kIDE0IHJl Ym91bmRzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2Nv dW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbHptb1NTNFFoVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2x6bW9TUzRRaFQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyY3VzIEJlbmphbWlu IChAQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzY5MTI3NjM3NjYxNzc3OTQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

1. Miami's experience in late-game situations came in handy.

The Hurricanes couldn't buy a shot from start to finish. A 30.3 percent outing (17-of-56) is their worst shooting performance in 33 games this season. Despite that, they found a way to win. Coming out of the media timeout, Miami started pressing full-court on makes. Substituting Bensley Joseph to spark the defense, turnovers began to add up for Drake and the Hurricanes found themselves back in it. The defensive prowess combined with multiple key free-throws and great rebounding late, Larrañaga's squad escapes into weekend play. Miami's Friday night victory was the ninth consecutive game that Miami won or lost by less than ten points and the 22nd overall this season. “We've been in so many close games throughout the season and that was just one of those nights,” Larrañaga said. "...It takes a total team effort to win a game like that.”

2. It's Pack Time.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVuIE1pYW1pIG5lZWRlZCBoaW0gbW9zdCwgTmlqZWwgUGFjayBk ZWxpdmVyZWQuPGJyPjxicj7igKIgVGVhbS1oaWdoIDIxIHBvaW50cyAoNy1v Zi0xNSkuPGJyPuKAoiA0IHJlYm91bmRzLCAyIHN0ZWFscy48YnI+4oCiIDYg cG9pbnRzIGluIHRoZSBmaW5hbCA0OjMwLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9EUDBmNUp3d01zIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRFAwZjVKd3dNczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RoSktRSTRCME8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UaEpLUUk0QjBPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hhZWwgWWVybyAoQE1p Y2hhZWxZZXJvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2hh ZWxZZXJvL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM2OTM2MTkxMTY4ODcyNDQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

When Miami needed someone to make clutch shots late, Nijel Pack delivered. A team-high 21 points for Pack, his best moments came in the final 4:30, knocking down two jumpers and a pair of free throws. He was big defensively as well, notching a steal, two rebounds and a great contest during the final stretch. His clutch play was monumental to a Hurricanes victory. As Pack worded it, his team wasn't ready to go home just yet. "We had the last media timeout, we knew we had 3:50 left," Pack said. "We knew we had to leave it all on the court. There's nothing else. After this, if we lose we're done. ...We went out and did that."

3. Wooga Poplar stepped up - as expected.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb29nYSBQb3BsYXLigJlzIHNob290aW5nIGhhcyB0YWtlbiBhIHNl cmlvdXMgbGVhcCBpbiB5ZWFyIHR3byBhdCBNaWFtaS48YnI+PGJyPuKAoiAx NSBwb2ludHMgYWdhaW5zdCBOby4gMTIgRHJha2UuPGJyPuKAoiAzLW9mLTYg b24gdGhyZWUtcG9pbnQgYXR0ZW1wdHMuPGJyPuKAoiBNaWFtaSBpcyA5LTIg d2hlbiBQb3BsYXIgc2NvcmVzIDEwKyBwb2ludHMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0RQMGY1Snd3TXMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EUDBmNUp3d01zPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcnZRSVFzRE9CZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3J2UUlRc0RPQmY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGFlbCBZZXJv IChATWljaGFlbFllcm8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TWljaGFlbFllcm8vc3RhdHVzLzE2MzY5NDE0NDI2MDUyODk0NzI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

With Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller combining for just 12 points, Larrañaga looked no further than Wooga Poplar to step up. The sophomore guard scored 15 points, making three shots from beyond the arc. Poplar's much-developed mid-range jumper benefited Miami, as his play helped them stay in it late. As mentioned heading into the ACC Tournament, Poplar was bound to deliver in March. Larrañaga expected to play a Kameron McGusty-type role in the tournament, and he's done it so far. Expect Miami to continue getting Poplar involved. His athleticism could be on full display if the Hurricanes can get the ball moving in transition.

4. Norchad, rebounding crucial to victory.

Norchad Omier, Forward, Miami

Dealing with an ankle injury all week heading into Albany, New York, Norchad Omier's status was uncertain until 30 minutes before tip-off. Ready to go for Miami's first-round contest, Omier did it all for the Hurricanes, finishing with his seventeenth double-double this season - 12 points, 14 rebounds. Omier's impact around the rim helped the Hurricanes out-rebound Drake 41-35, including nine offensive rebounds to the Bulldogs' two. In Miami's last 10 wins, they've out-rebounded every opponent. That said, they've lost every time they are out-boarded. Goes to show how important that statistic is to winning games. It's been critical all year, and will certainly be a major factor entering the Round of 32.

5. Wong and Miller struggled. I'm hopeful that changes.

(Middle) Isaiah Wong, Guard, Miami