March Madness: Takeaways From Miami's First-Round Win Over Drake
Jim Larrañaga's Miami Hurricanes struggled offensively in its first-round NCAA tournament matchup against Drake Friday night.
With Jordan Miller fighting for possession, five-seeded Miami was forced to call its final timeout with 6:10 left to play.
Down 53-47, the twelve-seeded Bulldogs were just a few shots away from sealing an upset win.
That's when everything changed.
A 16-1 run in the final 4:30 helped Miami overcome an eight-point deficit en route to a 63-56 victory.
Here are five takeaways from the Hurricanes' first-round win, as they await No. 4 Indiana in the second round of March Madness.
1. Miami's experience in late-game situations came in handy.
The Hurricanes couldn't buy a shot from start to finish. A 30.3 percent outing (17-of-56) is their worst shooting performance in 33 games this season.
Despite that, they found a way to win.
Coming out of the media timeout, Miami started pressing full-court on makes. Substituting Bensley Joseph to spark the defense, turnovers began to add up for Drake and the Hurricanes found themselves back in it.
The defensive prowess combined with multiple key free-throws and great rebounding late, Larrañaga's squad escapes into weekend play.
Miami's Friday night victory was the ninth consecutive game that Miami won or lost by less than ten points and the 22nd overall this season.
“We've been in so many close games throughout the season and that was just one of those nights,” Larrañaga said. "...It takes a total team effort to win a game like that.”
2. It's Pack Time.
When Miami needed someone to make clutch shots late, Nijel Pack delivered.
A team-high 21 points for Pack, his best moments came in the final 4:30, knocking down two jumpers and a pair of free throws. He was big defensively as well, notching a steal, two rebounds and a great contest during the final stretch.
His clutch play was monumental to a Hurricanes victory.
As Pack worded it, his team wasn't ready to go home just yet.
"We had the last media timeout, we knew we had 3:50 left," Pack said. "We knew we had to leave it all on the court. There's nothing else. After this, if we lose we're done. ...We went out and did that."
3. Wooga Poplar stepped up - as expected.
With Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller combining for just 12 points, Larrañaga looked no further than Wooga Poplar to step up.
The sophomore guard scored 15 points, making three shots from beyond the arc. Poplar's much-developed mid-range jumper benefited Miami, as his play helped them stay in it late.
As mentioned heading into the ACC Tournament, Poplar was bound to deliver in March. Larrañaga expected to play a Kameron McGusty-type role in the tournament, and he's done it so far.
Expect Miami to continue getting Poplar involved. His athleticism could be on full display if the Hurricanes can get the ball moving in transition.
4. Norchad, rebounding crucial to victory.
Dealing with an ankle injury all week heading into Albany, New York, Norchad Omier's status was uncertain until 30 minutes before tip-off.
Ready to go for Miami's first-round contest, Omier did it all for the Hurricanes, finishing with his seventeenth double-double this season - 12 points, 14 rebounds.
Omier's impact around the rim helped the Hurricanes out-rebound Drake 41-35, including nine offensive rebounds to the Bulldogs' two.
In Miami's last 10 wins, they've out-rebounded every opponent. That said, they've lost every time they are out-boarded. Goes to show how important that statistic is to winning games.
It's been critical all year, and will certainly be a major factor entering the Round of 32.
5. Wong and Miller struggled. I'm hopeful that changes.
Nobody expected Miami's top two leading scorers to have such a flat offensive performance in the opening round.
Isaiah Wong was scoreless in the first half, finishing with five points. It's the first time during his tenure at UM that he had zero points at halftime.
It wasn't much better for Jordan Miller, who shot 2-of-7 for seven points. He only attempted one shot from three-point range.
Despite their struggles, Miami pulled away. Wong and Miller - two leaders of this team - should bounce back and play like the All-ACC players they've been all season.
A poor shooting performance like that won't fly in the coming rounds. Miami will need the best version of every player moving forward in order to continue to survive and advance.
Miami will face Indiana at 8:40 PM EST. The game will be televised on TNT.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook