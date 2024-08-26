Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of season-opener vs. Florida
Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of season-opening clash with rival Florida.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern and will air on ABC from Gainesville, FL.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook