Head Coach Mario Cristobal answered questions on the Joe Rose Show Monday morning. Miami completed its regular season with a 45-20 win at Boston College to finish at 7-5.

On the progress of the football program:

"Without a doubt. Everything is moving in a positive direction with a lot of progress. From a personnel standpoint, it's night and day as opposed to what we walked into. A lot of it is young, a lot of it is still developing, that was already here or just got here. And I think what's really important is the development of the DNA. Miami, for a good dozen years now, has been blowing off those late-season games up north. These guys went out there, and I thought it was kind of funny they decided to warm up without a shirt on, almost NFL style. We can play in this cold weather, and we challenged them all week. The story's been written. Those big ole dudes wearing your ass down whatnot and they went up there and played really physical football. Down a couple guys. Some guys really stood up and played really really well."





On if he knows who Miami will play in the bowl game and thoughts on the transfer portal:

"No, all that's dust-up in the air, but it's definitely going to be a good bowl. It's going to be a really good opponent and an opportunity again for, to keep changing what the narrative has been about Miami and the post-season of late November games. The bulk of our guys I've had a chance to meet with already. Meeting with more now coming up. Guys seem to be really really excited, and like you said, it's a wild, wild west, so trying to figure out who to keep, who to help, who to...who's staying, who's going. Just be as professional as possible. Do what's absolutely is best for the program. Try to keep people from getting in the ears of guys, giving them false information and giving the best information you can, and just getting after it. We need another big recruiting haul. You know what I mean. We need another 30-plus guys of the mold of Rueben Bain, of a Mark Fletcher, of Damari Brown another really good young class, and some portal guys."





On dealing with the changing roster:

“Yeah, you know, like five years ago, I changed my perspective on all that stuff and just figured, look, any defection, or that you create or that happens to catch you by surprise, it's an opportunity to upgrade man, you know? So you keep a three-deep at every possible slot. For players, for coaches, for analysts. You just keep that handy, and you just keep going, and you know it's you really do. It’s exciting. I mean, you have an opportunity to get better everywhere you know when things happen, and at the end of the day Joe, I mean it's we're we're becoming we're we're working our way to becoming a really good team and there's this is a young team with a lot of juice. Improvement across the board systems really starting to come on. It's an exciting time, and it's gonna attract some really, really good players so and some good coaches, so that's what we're word that's what I'm working 24/7. So yeah you're kind of in terms of sleep and whatnot, you're kind of you're out of business in terms of that part."





On the progress of the defense under defensive coordinator Lance Guidry:

"Yeah, those guys, though, I thought he made it work with a lot of guys that were hungry and driven in a lot of different stuff now. You know, when you lose [Akheem] Mesidor and Nyjalik [Kelly], you got to get creative with it. You know, you lost a couple more inside and weren't getting quite the production inside that we were expecting, but we got banged up, and he still found ways to make it work. Look, man, I'm always going to help coaches garner attention and do things for their career. The guys that are here now are happy. And you know, I'm sure at some point in time everybody's got to make a decision throughout the course of the year. But I don't...I don't, you know, you don't go into this thing like all hoping and wishing and worrying. Can't do that, man. You know, have a great list of people. There are some real ones here. There's some real ones out there and you just, you know, make sure you get the right ones. In this building we have flooded it with awesome people, and we need to get a bunch more, you know? We need to make sure that there is no complacency. That, for example, that the bowl game, that the postseason becomes a serious thing for Miami. Right? Let's call it what it is. There's been an arrogant approach to the postseason and late-season games, unless you're playing for it all, and that can't happen here. And I think we've moved in the right direction in terms of the latter part of the season approaching that. And now we got to have the same attitude for the postseason."





On the quarterback position:

“You know, it's, you know what, you respectfully approach it, to figure out exactly where it's at. You know you help them navigate through the noise. You show the guys that it's relevant to real draft information as opposed to some of the BS that they get from their you know, people, right, their advisors. And then you figure out exactly the rest of what you got to do is if, you know, obviously, if you're a young quarterback on this roster or you're a quarterback, something you got to be super excited with the weapons around you and the type of protection you're going to get. The offense now against some, really, you know, 5-6 top 25 defenses knocked out about 5200 plus yards of offense and in its first year, so there's a lot of positives. We feel really strongly about the young guys, Super proud of what Tyler did. You got to figure it out, man, you know, and not going to dance around it or BS it or be in any way, shape or form delicate about the approach. We gotta move forward and certainly want to be respectful and do what's best for everybody, but for the Miami Hurricanes first."





On navigating the transfer portal:

Well, it's the wild, wild West. It really is. It's like completely out of control, and the NCAA, you know, rightfully so, it's taking a hard-line stance. If people are messing around tampering, they're gonna slam you, you know, they really are. But you better be in position if there is word out there that guys going to move here or there because you know, you meet with your guys too, and you, you've got to be straight up and realistic, no matter how it comes, right? No matter which way that meeting goes, because you need to be ready to upgrade right away, whether it's coming from the outside or making a move from the inside, you know? And that's what the focus is right now is making sure as you know I sit here with this laying out this roster in this roster management sheet and what the organizational board looks like it's there's going to be...There's opportunity here. There's opportunity outside ends. You just can't be...you can't be held hostage. You know what I mean? You can't allow that to happen. You've got to have flexibility to move, and you just got to you got to hit people right between for the truth. That's the bottom line."





On linebacker Francisco Mauigoa being a surprise with his production this season:

"No, not really. I mean, we really, we had seen him play and when he entered the portal, we were very diligent in watching film, and systematically it's a perfect fit, the way that that Lance uses his inside linebacker. So what was awesome is that family, just their approach to everything, to life, to people, to football. I mean, you name it, it's. It's off the charts, and there's a guy that continues to improve and improve and improve. A guy like that can just, you know, take his game to another level with strength and conditioning and all the other stuff that comes with it. But we're really super pleased with him. And there's a bunch of other guys that really stood up, you know, that came in the portal, that played big, and then unfortunately guy like Mesidor or was one of the better players in the conference. You know, never got a shot to really play so."





On his overall view of the 2023 season:



"Yeah, I think overall the best word to describe it is progress. You know, you mentioned earlier, we had some great examples of resiliency and Clemson and Virginia, and we had some examples of, man, you know at the end, we were, you know out-worked against an NC State or go came up a play too short, or didn't finish with resiliency, Louisville, you know, and you look at finally beating an SEC team, and finally getting over the hump and beating Clemson, and then you know some other shortcomings obviously, you know, talked about the Georgia Tech game and I wish I had that back. But overall, you look at progress, you look at the way the roster is being built from the trenches out and you look at just the amount of the investment upon people going into this thing. I mean all, everything points up, right? The trajectory of this program is, is where it needs to be going up. We need to get another haul and then another haul so this roster could look like a Miami roster. The offseason program development cycles that go with it, just all of it. A lot of stuff learned as players and coaches, a lot to be excited about, and one more opportunity for this season."