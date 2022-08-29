Head coach Mario Cristobal kicked off game week with an interview on the Joe Rose Radio Show With Zach Krantz on 560 WQAM this morning. He touched on a number of topics during his 15 minutes on the show.

Cristobal On The Offense

The hype and excitement for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has reached Heisman-level this off-season. Teammates have raved about his leadership ability and his grind during fall camp. When asked how he has developed as a vocal leader, Cristobal said: "I think the vocal part is a work in progress. I don't think you force that on somebody. You keep trying to nurture that and grow that and groom that. It's coming out more and more. The best thing that Tyler does is performance and lead by example, exceptional human being off the field. All that stuff, it's contagious, it's infectious and certainly it's permeated through the locker room in a lot of different ways, along with some other guys and he's viewed as one of our big time leaders on this team." Van Dyke is entrenched in his role as the headliner for the offense, but there have been constant changes at every position other than quarterback during fall camp. Injuries at running back have forced the staff to explore other options in the backfield and focus on the two-headed monster of Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish. At receiver, the process of finding guys behind Xavier Restrepo and Key'Shawn Smith has been a process to say the least and figuring out the starting five on the line has been difficult with injuries through the spring and as of late with left tackle Zion Nelson out of practice. "Exactly how you would expect," said Cristobal about how Van Dyke has handled all those moving parts. "Just handled it with a bunch of maturity as we work things out, got things a bit more polished. These last four days have definitely, by a wide margin, have been our best days offensively, where it's all coming together." That injury to Nelson has forced Miami to find a new left tackle for week one, which means former highly touted recruit John Campbell has the opportunity to earn that right tackle spot whenever Nelson returns. Cristobal had some positive things to say about what is widely considered one of Miami's weakest units heading into the first game: "We play every single offensive lineman at every position and those that can play center play it, too. So we can have a lot of versatility because of the amount of injuries that hit throughout the course of the season. Obviously, Zion is coming back, he's looking strong. John has had a great camp, so he's certainly one of our best players. We'll put our five best players on the field but feel we have seven or eight guys that can play in there as starters and play winning football."

Thoughts On The Defense

Another question mark of this team has been linebacker play. Figuring out the starting two true linebackers has been near impossible due to evenly distributed reps, overall inexperience, and lack of production from a majority of the room. Corey Flagg comes back as the Hurricanes' leading tackler and he started to make noise recently as a potential starter at the middle linebacker spot. Cristobal sees improvement and has the potential to be the 'quarterback' of the defense: "He's stepped up big time. He has and when guys have a great off-season, it tells the truth during fall camp. He understands the game and he's really instinctive and he plays with confidence. When you're a linebacker that has to make things right when they're not right on the field and the signal comes in, then offense is running some tempo or running some unbalanced set, tackle over, all that kind of stuff, it changes things. Corey has certainly done that. Looking for him to have an excellent year and really appreciate just the way he has stepped up and bought into the culture." One of the biggest debates of late is what is going on with defensive tackle Leonard Taylor. After leading the team in tackles for loss and coming to Miami as a five-star prospect, he is not a lock to even start to begin the year. Questions about work ethic and consistency have fans wondering whether sky-high expectations will be reached by Taylor. "He's improved. Biggest thing with Leonard is making sure all that ability, all that talent shows up on a consistent basis," said Cristobal on his progress. "He's starting to understand the importance of having to train really really hard and working to change that body because the world he lives in, that's like Jurassic Park in there. You're getting thrown around, you're getting beat up, you're getting shots on the hips, you're getting hands to the face and bounced around. The flashes are absolutely incredible and the inconsistencies we're working on but Leonard is going to be a great player."

Recruiting Notes

Cristobal's first recruiting class netted some prospects that built some early playing time consideration, like defensive end Nyjalik Kelly and before his injury, Trevonte Citizen. The first two games of the year will probably see more depth usage than any game this year due to the potential score differential, meaning that the first look at some of the young guys on the roster could come as soon as Saturday. "You know, you'd like to play everybody," said Cristobal. "You just gotta really figure strategically what really fits because if you're not positive, but yet, you know what the seasons like Joe, then later in the season, does a guy have to play, is he within his four-game range where he can still play and still red-shirt. A lot of those questions are still yet to be answered but we want to play as many guys that have shown that they are capable of playing. We want to make sure that playing time is earned, it's not just a tossed-out reward for just being here. You gotta earn this stuff and we want to make it something hold in high regard." The segment concluded with Cristobal touching on the dominance South Florida high schools football teams had last weekend. Broward and Miami-Dade went 7-1 against out-of-state opponents while Miami Central and Miami Northwestern notched wins against elite opponents like IMG Academy and Venice. A number of Miami targets in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes put on huge performances. Cristobal raved about South Florida and what is the community of ball down here: "Some things never change brother. I just think that if anyone has the opportunity to go away and coach somewhere and then come back, that's when you truly have an appreciation for the level of not only talent but the level of coaching we're getting down here in South Florida. I mean guys are, for the most part, doing so well that these guys leave more college ready than most because of the competition, because of the whole 'iron sharpens iron,' the velocity, the mentality, and because they're regimented. These guys are legitimately running schemes, having weight room programs that mirror what they're gonna be having and seeing in college. The speed, the explosiveness, the flat-out confidence and physicality that you see in football down here, it's different."