Mario Cristobal: "Guys That Will Stick Around, They'll Hold Up Trophies"
Miami is in a stage of transition right now, which is obvious to see as several players have announced their intentions to enter the Transfer Portal. Sources in the program say that upward of 40 more roster spots will be opened and filled before the end of this off-season.
The 2023 class currently has 19 commitments and it is anticipated that Miami will fill a class of 25, meaning 15 or more players are expected to join the Hurricanes roster via the Transfer Portal in the coming months.
"The challenge of the Transfer Portal, I think it's the opposite, I think it's more of the opportunity of a Transfer Portal," said head coach Mario Cristobal on the challenge of navigating the still new Transfer Portal. "Every single coach in America has the obligation to load up their roster. I know we have the responsibility to make sure our roster is filled with hard-working, tough-minded, resilient, do the right thing on and off the field, high caliber, athletic, high-character individuals that want to be elite and are willing and able to make the sacrifice to do that."
Cristobal came to Miami as the coach destined to bring Miami back, but what was not expected was the team to struggle the way they have this season, fighting for bowl eligibility in the final week of the regular season. Circumstances put this staff in a tough spot in regard to injuries at key positions like the quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive line. The current roster meshing with the new 'Cristobal guys' seems to be the issue more than anything. That push-pull fight with some roster mainstays from the previous regime is bringing in an age of change at Miami. Cristobal says that was to be expected:
"If you play football or coach it long enough, change is the norm. Change is part of it. Guys that have stuck around and guys that will stick around, they'll hold up trophies. They will, and they'll have some great moments and some have been through the ups and the downs of it, but you know when you go to a school, you choose a school like the University of Miami, you sign up for all of it, all that comes with it."
That change in the program culture really seemed to set in recently and Cristobal has become more vocal about the impending roster management coming this off-season.
Just last week, Cristobal made waves through the media with his "come pick up your kids" comments that came in response to being asked about public complaints from parents regarding their son and Miami coaches. Multiple instances have occurred of Twitter comments from the parents of wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith and cornerback Khamauri Rogers. There were also rumblings of behind-the-scenes clashes with Running Backs Coach Kevin Smith and Transfer Portal entree Thad Franklin.
"You have conversations and you have one obligation, to be honest and transparent," said Cristobal of the conversations he has with players that intend to leave the program or are asked to leave. "Some guys are invited back, some guys have to develop further and become better to contribute and for some guys, it's just not the right fit. For us as a program, sometimes it's not the right fit. You have one obligation, do right by the players, do right by the program, be honest and transparent, and don't judge."
That obligation to add high-caliber players has already been proven here in the first season of the Cristobal. Transfer Portal alums Akheem Mesidor, Darrell Jackson, Henry Parrish, and JUCO transfer Colbie Young have been home run additions to this roster while others like Daryl Porter Jr., Frank Ladson, and Mitchell Agude have shown flashes of impact.
The message so far has been patience, as the examples of Cristobal's additions have proven to rise to the top of the totem pole on this roster. It seems more than what was a small percentage of the roster this season will end up being a Cristobal-Esque majority next season. It is obvious Cristobal takes pride in the logo and his school. His comments convey that the players need to embody the same intentions:
"Knowing that this university, academically, from a life standpoint, from a support standpoint, it's going to give every student-athlete everything it has. I think those guys, they're grateful. I think they've expressed their gratitude and the best way they can express their gratitude on Saturday is to play as hard as they possibly can and do everything they possibly can to earn a victory."
Miami hosts Pittsburgh this Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With a win, Miami becomes bowl-eligible. Kickoff is set for 8 PM eastern.
