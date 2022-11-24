Miami is in a stage of transition right now, which is obvious to see as several players have announced their intentions to enter the Transfer Portal. Sources in the program say that upward of 40 more roster spots will be opened and filled before the end of this off-season.

The 2023 class currently has 19 commitments and it is anticipated that Miami will fill a class of 25, meaning 15 or more players are expected to join the Hurricanes roster via the Transfer Portal in the coming months.

"The challenge of the Transfer Portal, I think it's the opposite, I think it's more of the opportunity of a Transfer Portal," said head coach Mario Cristobal on the challenge of navigating the still new Transfer Portal. "Every single coach in America has the obligation to load up their roster. I know we have the responsibility to make sure our roster is filled with hard-working, tough-minded, resilient, do the right thing on and off the field, high caliber, athletic, high-character individuals that want to be elite and are willing and able to make the sacrifice to do that."

Cristobal came to Miami as the coach destined to bring Miami back, but what was not expected was the team to struggle the way they have this season, fighting for bowl eligibility in the final week of the regular season. Circumstances put this staff in a tough spot in regard to injuries at key positions like the quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive line. The current roster meshing with the new 'Cristobal guys' seems to be the issue more than anything. That push-pull fight with some roster mainstays from the previous regime is bringing in an age of change at Miami. Cristobal says that was to be expected:

"If you play football or coach it long enough, change is the norm. Change is part of it. Guys that have stuck around and guys that will stick around, they'll hold up trophies. They will, and they'll have some great moments and some have been through the ups and the downs of it, but you know when you go to a school, you choose a school like the University of Miami, you sign up for all of it, all that comes with it."