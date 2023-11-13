Before the start of the Miami-FSU game, Head Coach Mario Cristobal decided to start True Freshman Emory Williams instead of Tyler Van Dyke, who started every game this season when healthy. Williams sustained an arm injury on Miami's final drive of the game, and Cristobal confirmed today that Emory will be out for the rest of the season. The Miami head coach was faced with a decision on who the starting quarterback will be against the 9th-ranked Louisville Cardinals. Cristobal has come to a decision. Van Dyke will start Saturday against Louisville.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal on who will start at QB vs. Louisville:

"Tyler is going to be the starting quarterback going in. "

"Tyler is going to be the starting quarterback going in. Jacurri is going to compete. Jacurri's going to get a lot of reps, and he's a really good player." Cristobal had the choice of playing Van Dyke or Jacurri Brown. Van Dyke has completed 66.7 percent of his passes this season, throwing 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his last four starts (1-3), he's thrown five touchdowns and ten interceptions. After Williams left the game with the injury against FSU, Van Dyke threw another interception that would ultimately end the game. "He handled last week like a pro," Cristobal said of Van Dyke at Monday's press conference. "He has the confidence of his teammates and his coaches." Brown, who has yet to make an appearance this season. The sophomore made two starts last season (1-1), with one resulting in a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech. Brown completed 60 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 230 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Cristobal mentioned that Brown has been developing as a passer:

Head Coach Mario Cristobal on backup quarterback Jacurri Brown:

"He's developed as a passer."

"By that, I mean going through his progression, being accurate with the football, understanding the offense. Understanding how to get us in and out of plays, understanding our protections, because extending plays, yes, some of it is natural, but some of it is understanding, okay, we're in a rough spot here, but if I can hang in there and use my eyes to pull this particular defender out, so I can find a way to get through, extend, maybe flatten out and get the ball down the field, I can. He continues to evolve in that way. He played last year, and the whole thought going into this year is like, hey, with Tyler being the starting quarterback going into the season, if we can find a way to preserve a red shirt, we could; it would be great for all of us because he has such a bright future here at Miami. And then the last couple weeks, it was kind of muddy, and he received a lot of the preparation time. So that's the route we went to. That being said, he continues to get better and better. He's got natural leadership skills. You seen some of it flash last year, like you mentioned in the Georgia Tech game. Both throwing the football, running the football, improvising, extending plays, and he'll be doing that all week in practice. He is very much competing and working really hard" Cristobal also mentioned that Brown will be competing this week in practice.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal on backup quarterback Jacurri Brown:

"He's very much competing and working really hard."