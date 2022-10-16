Notable Quotes From Mario Cristobal:

"[The Miami defense] were dominant and the fourth quarter they go us. In there they are upset with themselves. Which is in a way good thing without it letting it feel bad or letting it feel awful. They played really really good football. At the end they worked their way into some things. We had some really really unacceptable penalties. For us honestly, we have to learn not to get anxious. As the game gets tighter and things start getting a little bit closer, we got to learn how to play with poise, we got start taking more pride and confidence, and conviction in performing that way. All of that is just more and more work."

"Will looks good. The rest of the guys that go nicked up, they looked good in there as well. I don't foresee any serious injuries. Then the guys that didn't play this week I think they're on track to play next week. They just didn't make the deadline. Didn't make the cut in terms of their respected injuries."



"What can you say about the guy. [Colbie Young] got dropped off here. Might as well fly by in a helicopter and jump out before camp and start training and start to get ready to play football and he did that. He just goes. That guy just goes. You know he's on three starting units on special teams and doesn't ask for a breather just wants more and more and more. He's going to get more because he is a very powerful player."



