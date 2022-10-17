Cristobal On Miami Getting Off To Fast Start Against Virginia Tech





“Really important to play with confidence, with conviction, and play hard, play at a high level, and execute. It’s been the biggest thing and got off to a great start built a lot of momentum and was able to finish it off at the end.”





The Difference With Tyler Van Dyke Over Last Couple Weeks





“Well, I think a combination of things. Number one is we’re doing things that are more suited to the personnel that we have. And then we are allowing a guy who we feel is one of the best players not only on the team, but in the conference, in the country, where we are giving him opportunities to cut it loose. His supporting cast is coming along. A lot of young receivers, couple linemen down, a couple of tight ends and backs down and we’re finding ways to put pieces together. A lot of credit, all the credit to the players for working hard, finding ways to adapt, and now starting to get some more chunk yardage. A little bit better in the red zone, but got to finish them right with touchdowns opposed to field goals. There’s improvement and there’s still a lot of more improvement to be made so overall some progress.”





Closing Out The Game With Two 3rd Down Conversions





“Considering the difficulty of being in 2nd and extremely long on 20-plus times due to penalties and unforced errors. New center playing in an environment where it’s a little bit louder, and being a quarterback in that situation is tough. You know they're bringing heat, you know you are going to have to protect and get it off but that dig that he drilled to Ladson, and great catch by Frank Ladson as well on 3rd and 8 was off the charts. And then the run, and when there’s down like that post safety stuff playing man almost zero it looks like, you have to use the quarterback. And he used his legs, he read it perfectly, tucked the ball, got the first down, got on the ground.”





On Colbie Young





“Coming from Lackawanna Community College, getting here a couple weeks before camp, and having to learn multiple positions. If guys go down you have to switch from Z to X to H, he’s done them all while playing special teams as well but you saw him get more and more comfortable just understanding the scheme. He was always a big guy. He can run. He goes up and he gets it, really soft hands. The best part about him, is he’s relentless. Everything he does he goes like lights out, all-out effort, and it’s paid off. It’s paid off with him getting better. He’s made the most of his opportunities and certainly, he really came out this past week.”





On How To Clean Up The Penalties Against Virginia Tech





“You go right at it. It’s a bunch of BS. It’s unacceptable. We entered the game as the least penalized team in the conference and walk out of there getting hit 17 times and that’s a lack of focus, a lack of technique, fundamentals, sometimes its just flat-out laziness. And sometimes it’s just an arrogant disregard for playing football how it’s suppose to be played. It will be attacked directly.”





Handling The Injuries





“Unfortunately injuries have been mostly on offense. Couple backs, couple tight ends, couple receivers, couple linemen. On defense, we’ve been fairly healthy, but we have lost a couple guys. You want to get to Saturday, but you got to be able to practice to some extent Joe. To throw a guy out there unprepared without having seen it, done some of it, I don’t think it’s fair to the player, I don’t think it fair to the team, so you try to find ways to make it work. Sometimes guys have to take certain parts of practice and stay out of certain other parts of practice but we are finding ways to make it work the best we can.”





The Message To Defense To Create Pressure On The Quarterback





“You’re blessed with tremendous ability at that position. We have a lot of good players. They got to play at a high level. It’s that simple, and they have. They’ve worked hard. They take the hard coaching, which our guys, we got a really good group of D-Line coaches, and they’ve got a lot of pride in performance and they get after it and they just realize how much better we can be, and we have to kick it up a couple notches. There is still more meat on the bone there. We can be better so we’re going to challenge those guys. All week long, knowing that we are playing against a team that’s allowed the least amount of sacks in the conference.”





On Defensive Lineman Akheem Mesidor





“We always thought he was a good player. We were recruiting him on the other side of the country when we were there as well. Absolutely relentless, he plays with toughness. He’s a great guy to put one of those ISO cams on to watch that guy go. He just doesn’t stop. And when he gets banged up, nicked up, he doesn’t care, he just keeps going. That type of attitude, that type of play, it gots to permeate the locker room.”





On Getting Young Players Significant Snaps





“Player development, talent acquisition is such a huge part of building a program. Rebuilding a program. So those guys have gotten in there and have performed well. They might have lined up not perfectly. There eyes may have been undisciplined for a hot second, but they get to the football. They get there with a disposition that you want so all in all, a lot of progress there.”





On Freshman Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe





“He’s going to be a great one. He’s going to be one of those guys you talk about for a long long time. A lot of pride in his performance. He’s gained the weight. He’s close to 220 now and still growing. You saw him man, he’s just explosive, he’s powerful. When he hits you, things go flying, just watch the first kickoff. Guy runs down there splits two people and goes and makes the tackle on the 14 yard-line by himself, no help. That’s hard stuff man.”





On The Wide Receivers





“Getting better and better. Need more guys to step up. Need to put the challenge on the table for other guys and the supporting cast to step up as well because you got what you got, and you’re going down this second half of the season with some unbelievable opportunities in front of us and we got to continue to elevate our play.”





On Getting Players Back From Injury This Week





“I don’t know. It’s been one of those years where you been hit really hard with them. So you are always hopeful, you are always taking care of the guys and checking on them. They have to be healthy to play. Certainly don’t cut corners on that stuff and make sure they are ready to go. They look like they are improving. They look good. So hopefully we get some good news out here and get them out here for practice tomorrow.”





On The Running Game





“It’s kind of all over the place. We’re finding ways to move the ball. We got creative in a couple different respects with personnel and formations against a team that really loads the box and brings a lot of pressure movement. They’re at about a 70 percent clip when they do that. We got to get better. More consistency and technique and fundamentals. Our backs, we’re putting on them as well to run harder and get downhill when you need to, get outside when you need to, read your keys, don’t try to do too much. Proud of the backs in protection by the way. They did a really good job for the most part in protecting the quarterback. We got to keep improving in the run game. Certainly our pass game, we’ve invested in it, and its taken a tremendous step forward. We're trying the same thing with the run game, we made a little bit of progress, we got to have more.”





Thoughts on Duke





“They’ve done a great job. Their coaching staff from a personnel standpoint they’ve gotten some players over the last couple years that really stand out as football players. Tops or top three in the conference in several different critical statistical categories in terms of pounding the football in terms of first downs, in terms of avoiding penalties and getting penalties on other teams and acquiring first downs because of that. Scoring defense they do a really good job as well. They play really hard. College football is college football, every game is coming down to the last two minutes. They were in position to win that game on Saturday, and a high-low penalty nullified a touchdown, that had them up by ten with about a minute to go so. Really good football team and our guys are certainly are aware of it. Our guys are preparing hard since yesterday getting ready for this opportunity.”