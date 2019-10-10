Pope still dealing with toe issue, but more confident in playbook
Miami Hurricanes WR Mark Pope, asked his take with N’Kosi Perry named the starter for Friday night, said his reaction is “we hope N’Kosi will do what he has to do, and we’ll help him do what he has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news