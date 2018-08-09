CaneSport.com

The Canes dodged the injury bug, with LB Michael Pinckney tweaking an ankle yesterday and going into a boot.

But he was out of the boot this morning and worked on the side at practice.

“We put it in a boot just for compression and to not let it swell,” Richt said. ‘We decided to keep him out today. No practice tomorrow (for the team).”

Pinckney is expected to participate in the scrimmage on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium.

Speaking of the scrimmage, Richt was asked his take looking ahead to it.

“As always, you want guys to prove that they’re ready to either start or that they’ve earned playing time,” Richt said. “How far have you come? These controlled situations…that’s what they are. They’re situations. It’s first-and-10. It’s third down. It’s red zone. It’s short yardage. It’s a one-minute drill. You don’t know, in the game, how it’s going to happen. So in the scrimmage, you have to play all situations as they come and we have to find out what kind of ballplayer you are. This is the closest thing we have to a game. We’re going to go ahead and do it at night. We’re actually going to have our pregame meal like we normally have for a game. We’re going to have our pregame warmup like we do for a game. We’re going to try and make it as much like a game as possible, the night before and even the day of. Just see who’s close enough to say he’s either on the plane, or he’s going to play, or he’s a starter.”

The format for the scrimmage?

“Ones [first string] versus twos [second string] in the fall, always,” Richt said. “Threes versus threes. I don’t know what day this is, but offense will start, I think. We rotate who starts first.”

* Michael Irvin had knee surgery yesterday, and Richt updated his status, saying he could return and play the end of the season and still be eligible for a redshirt per the new NCAA rules.

“(He) had MCL surgery, had to get it cleaned up,” Richt said. “They expect 100-percent recovery, it’s just going to take a bit. If he recovers quickly, he could actually play the last four games, or even one game at the end, if it came down to it, and not lose a redshirt. He’s going to end up being able to redshirt, no matter what. We would never play him if he’s not ready, but you never know how a guy feels by the end of the season. It’s even possible – I’m not saying it’s probable – but what’s certain is he’s going to be back 100 percent from that injury.

* What has Richt seen from QB Cade Weldon?

“Cade has really had a very good camp,” Richt said. “Today, he did a couple of things that weren’t like him in regards to how he has been practicing the first four or five days. He has practiced really [well]. He’s beginning to look more like a mature guy who understands what it takes to prepare and do the things he has to do. And he has been very accurate. He has done a really good job. Today he had a couple of hiccups, but overall, he has really had a good camp.”