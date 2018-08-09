CaneSport.com

Richt Thursday take: Pinckney (ankle) is fine; talks scrimmage
The Canes dodged the injury bug, with LB Michael Pinckney tweaking an ankle yesterday and going into a boot.
But he was out of the boot this morning and worked on the side at practice.
“We put it in a boot just for compression and to not let it swell,” Richt said. ‘We decided to keep him out today. No practice tomorrow (for the team).”
Pinckney is expected to participate in the scrimmage on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium.
Speaking of the scrimmage, Richt was asked his take looking ahead to it.
“As always, you want guys to prove that they’re ready to either start or that they’ve earned playing time,” Richt said. “How far have you come? These controlled situations…that’s what they are. They’re situations. It’s first-and-10. It’s third down. It’s red zone. It’s short yardage. It’s a one-minute drill. You don’t know, in the game, how it’s going to happen. So in the scrimmage, you have to play all situations as they come and we have to find out what kind of ballplayer you are. This is the closest thing we have to a game. We’re going to go ahead and do it at night. We’re actually going to have our pregame meal like we normally have for a game. We’re going to have our pregame warmup like we do for a game. We’re going to try and make it as much like a game as possible, the night before and even the day of. Just see who’s close enough to say he’s either on the plane, or he’s going to play, or he’s a starter.”
The format for the scrimmage?
“Ones [first string] versus twos [second string] in the fall, always,” Richt said. “Threes versus threes. I don’t know what day this is, but offense will start, I think. We rotate who starts first.”
* Michael Irvin had knee surgery yesterday, and Richt updated his status, saying he could return and play the end of the season and still be eligible for a redshirt per the new NCAA rules.
“(He) had MCL surgery, had to get it cleaned up,” Richt said. “They expect 100-percent recovery, it’s just going to take a bit. If he recovers quickly, he could actually play the last four games, or even one game at the end, if it came down to it, and not lose a redshirt. He’s going to end up being able to redshirt, no matter what. We would never play him if he’s not ready, but you never know how a guy feels by the end of the season. It’s even possible – I’m not saying it’s probable – but what’s certain is he’s going to be back 100 percent from that injury.
* What has Richt seen from QB Cade Weldon?
“Cade has really had a very good camp,” Richt said. “Today, he did a couple of things that weren’t like him in regards to how he has been practicing the first four or five days. He has practiced really [well]. He’s beginning to look more like a mature guy who understands what it takes to prepare and do the things he has to do. And he has been very accurate. He has done a really good job. Today he had a couple of hiccups, but overall, he has really had a good camp.”
* Richt praised the progress of TE Brian Polendey and said freshmen Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory “are still learning what to do, but they’re learning fast. They are talented kids but they are freshmen.”
Of Polendey, Richt said, “Polendey has done a really good job. He is a guy that just every week, every month, he gets a little bit better. It’s kind of slow, you know. But then a year later, you’re like, ‘Wow. Look what he is now compared to a year ago.’ He has done a really good job in a lot of areas.”
Richt also said the team cut practice today short a bit simply because of the low numbers at the tight end spot.
* Of waiting to see about redshirting players or giving them early opportunities with the new NCAA rules, Richt said, “It’s hard to say. I wouldn’t wait early, with four [games] in my pocket. If I got one to go, I might be more patient. The first three games, a guy plays and I’m thinking he may not play a lot once we get into league play, maybe we just hang on to that thing and use him at the end if we need him. It’ll go on a person-by-person basis. It is new, but I want to take advantage of it by letting guys play, for sure.”
* Asked how the offensive line has performed in the early part of camp, Richt said, “I’m pleased with the one unit [first string] right now. I’m pleased with individuals on the twos and threes, showing signs of doing things the way they need to be done. The problem is the coordination of all five guys doing it right at the same time, with the twos and threes. Ones, everybody is in sync. Everyone is doing their job. We’re getting a lot of great protection, good pockets, good run game…it has really been good. Every so often, the ‘two’ line or the ‘three’ line will [make you say], ‘Wow, look at that.’ Then there will be times when you got two guys making a mistake and you’ve got no chance, but the other three [linemen] will be doing it perfect. We’re very encouraged with the offensive line.”
Who has flashed among the second- and third-string offensive line?
“Really every freshman and redshirt freshman lineman we got,” Richt said. “And Venzell Boulware – brand new. I don’t have one guy where I don’t know if he can function in this league or help us win. I think it’s just a matter of developing, physically and mentally.”