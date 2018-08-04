CaneSport.com

Mark Richt breaks things down after opening practice
Coach Mark Richt said after Saturday’s opening fall practice that “it was really a great day in that you can feel the humidity, the heat. A lot of guys that had great summers came through really well. A couple of guys struggled with cramping, which is understandable as hot as it was … pretty typical of day one.”
* The quarterback play?
“I thought it was a solid day, not a great day,” Richt said. “I thought they did okay.”
* Demetrius Jackson and Ahmmon Richards were both back full go after missing the spring with injury.
* Transfer DT Tito Odenigbo left practice a few minutes early with what appeared to be leg cramps.
* Richt said freshman WR Dee Wiggins “had a great contested catch in the end zone” during practice and said freshman WR Marquez Ezzard and the young DB’s as well as the freshmen running backs are standing out. Of Cam Davis, he said, “You can see his quickness.”
* The most disappointing part of the day?
“We know we have a good defense and they have times they’re going to make their plays, but there are times guys were open and we hit them in the hands and they weren’t able to bring it in … we made a few plays here and there, but not enough,” Richt said.
* Richt also said third down and red zone were an emphasis already in practice after last season’s team struggled with those issues.
OPENING PRACTICE EARLY PRACTICE DEPTH CHART - OFFENSE
QB
1st team Malik Rosier
2nd team N'Kosi Perry
3rd team Cade Weldon
4th team Jarren Williams
RB
1st team Travis Homer
2nd team Deejay Dallas
3rd team Lorenzo Lingard
4th team Thomas Burns
FB
1st team Trayone Gray
2nd team Michael Parrott
3rd team Realus George
RT
1st team Navaughn Donaldson
2nd team Za'lontae Hillery
RG
1st team Hayden Mahoney
2nd team Venzell Boulware
C
1st team Tyler Gauthier
2nd team Corey Gaynor
LG
1st team Jahair Jones
2nd team DJ Scaife
LT
1st team Tyree St. Louis
2nd team George Brown
TE
1st team Michael Irvin
2nd team Brian Polendey
3rd team Brevin Jordan
4th team Will Mallory
WR
1st team Ahmmon Richards
2nd team Darrell Langham
3rd team Evidence Njoku
Slot
1st team Jeff Thomas
2nd team Mike Harley
WR
1st team Lawrence Cager
2nd team Brian Hightower
3rd team Mark Pope
DEFENSE DEPTH CHART IN EARLY DRILLS
FIRST TEAM
DE Joe Jackson
DT Gerald Willis
DT Pat Bethel
DE Jon Garvin/Demetrius Jackson
LB Mike Pinckney
LB Shaq Quarterman
LB Zach McCloud
CB Michael Jackson
S Jaquan Johnson
S Sheldrick Redwine
CB Trajan Bandy/Jhavonte Dean
BACKUPS
DE Gregory Rousseau
DT Nesta Silvera/Tito Odenigbo
DT Jordan Miller/Jon Ford
DE Terry McCray/Scott Patchan
LB Patrick Joyner/BJ Jennings
LB CJ Perry
LB Derrick Smith/Romeo Finley
CB Al Blades/DJ Ivey/Nigel Bethel/Gil Frierson switched off
S Gurvan Hall
S Robert Knowles/Colvin Alford