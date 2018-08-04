CaneSport.com

Ticker
Mark Richt breaks things down after opening practice

Coach Mark Richt said after Saturday’s opening fall practice that “it was really a great day in that you can feel the humidity, the heat. A lot of guys that had great summers came through really well. A couple of guys struggled with cramping, which is understandable as hot as it was … pretty typical of day one.”

* The quarterback play?

“I thought it was a solid day, not a great day,” Richt said. “I thought they did okay.”

* Demetrius Jackson and Ahmmon Richards were both back full go after missing the spring with injury.

* Transfer DT Tito Odenigbo left practice a few minutes early with what appeared to be leg cramps.

* Richt said freshman WR Dee Wiggins “had a great contested catch in the end zone” during practice and said freshman WR Marquez Ezzard and the young DB’s as well as the freshmen running backs are standing out. Of Cam Davis, he said, “You can see his quickness.”

* The most disappointing part of the day?

“We know we have a good defense and they have times they’re going to make their plays, but there are times guys were open and we hit them in the hands and they weren’t able to bring it in … we made a few plays here and there, but not enough,” Richt said.

* Richt also said third down and red zone were an emphasis already in practice after last season’s team struggled with those issues.

OPENING PRACTICE EARLY PRACTICE DEPTH CHART - OFFENSE

QB

1st team Malik Rosier

2nd team N'Kosi Perry

3rd team Cade Weldon

4th team Jarren Williams

RB

1st team Travis Homer

2nd team Deejay Dallas

3rd team Lorenzo Lingard

4th team Thomas Burns

FB

1st team Trayone Gray

2nd team Michael Parrott

3rd team Realus George

RT

1st team Navaughn Donaldson

2nd team Za'lontae Hillery

RG

1st team Hayden Mahoney

2nd team Venzell Boulware

C

1st team Tyler Gauthier

2nd team Corey Gaynor

LG

1st team Jahair Jones

2nd team DJ Scaife

LT

1st team Tyree St. Louis

2nd team George Brown

TE

1st team Michael Irvin

2nd team Brian Polendey

3rd team Brevin Jordan

4th team Will Mallory

WR

1st team Ahmmon Richards

2nd team Darrell Langham

3rd team Evidence Njoku

Slot

1st team Jeff Thomas

2nd team Mike Harley

WR

1st team Lawrence Cager

2nd team Brian Hightower

3rd team Mark Pope

DEFENSE DEPTH CHART IN EARLY DRILLS

FIRST TEAM

DE Joe Jackson

DT Gerald Willis

DT Pat Bethel

DE Jon Garvin/Demetrius Jackson

LB Mike Pinckney

LB Shaq Quarterman

LB Zach McCloud

CB Michael Jackson

S Jaquan Johnson

S Sheldrick Redwine

CB Trajan Bandy/Jhavonte Dean

BACKUPS

DE Gregory Rousseau

DT Nesta Silvera/Tito Odenigbo

DT Jordan Miller/Jon Ford

DE Terry McCray/Scott Patchan

LB Patrick Joyner/BJ Jennings

LB CJ Perry

LB Derrick Smith/Romeo Finley

CB Al Blades/DJ Ivey/Nigel Bethel/Gil Frierson switched off

S Gurvan Hall

S Robert Knowles/Colvin Alford

