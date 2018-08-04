CaneSport.com

Coach Mark Richt said after Saturday’s opening fall practice that “it was really a great day in that you can feel the humidity, the heat. A lot of guys that had great summers came through really well. A couple of guys struggled with cramping, which is understandable as hot as it was … pretty typical of day one.”

* The quarterback play?

“I thought it was a solid day, not a great day,” Richt said. “I thought they did okay.”

* Demetrius Jackson and Ahmmon Richards were both back full go after missing the spring with injury.

* Transfer DT Tito Odenigbo left practice a few minutes early with what appeared to be leg cramps.

* Richt said freshman WR Dee Wiggins “had a great contested catch in the end zone” during practice and said freshman WR Marquez Ezzard and the young DB’s as well as the freshmen running backs are standing out. Of Cam Davis, he said, “You can see his quickness.”

* The most disappointing part of the day?

“We know we have a good defense and they have times they’re going to make their plays, but there are times guys were open and we hit them in the hands and they weren’t able to bring it in … we made a few plays here and there, but not enough,” Richt said.

* Richt also said third down and red zone were an emphasis already in practice after last season’s team struggled with those issues.