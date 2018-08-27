CaneSport.com

Coach Mark Richt said Monday on WQAM that heading into the game against LSU that the team is getting a sense of the personnel and scheme based on the Tigers’ spring game “and you’d be surprised what you can glean from articles about guys bragging about what they’re doing different - you get a feel what they’re doing different from a year ago.”

He added that the Canes are also looking at what LSU’s new offensive coordinator has done in the past.

And the team also hasn’t announced a starting QB yet.

“We think it’s going to be (Joe) Burrow, the graduate transfer from Ohio State, but we’ll see,” Richt said.

* Richt said that QB Malik Rosier’s “biggest improvement is deep ball throws.”

“We have to be able to do that,” Richt said. “So many people play man coverage, you have to take your shots.”

Richt added that Rosier has taken on a big leadership responsibility.

“Malik was one of the top four vote getters (when players were polled on who they viewed as the team’s leaders after spring ball), will be one of our captains,” Richt said, pointing to Jaquan Johnson, Shaq Quarterman and Tyler Gauthier as other leaders who will be captains.

Who is the backup quarterback?

Richt said it still could be either N’Kosi Perry or Cade Weldon.

“Right now it would be considered a tight race between Weldon and N’Kosi,” Richt said.