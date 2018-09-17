Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 06:40:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Richt on Monday: Jaquan "tweaked" hamstring, Ahmmon "day to day"

CaneSport.com
Staff

Coach Mark Richt gave an injury update Monday on WQAM.He said that safety Jaquan Johnson “definitely tweaked a hamstring, how bad we don’t know. We don’t think it was like what Ahmmon had, but enou...

{{ article.author_name }}