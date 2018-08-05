CaneSport.com

Coach Mark Richt’s take after the team wrapped up its second practice of the fall on Sunday?

“I’ll say this,” Richt said. “It was just as hot today as it was yesterday and much better result in regards to guys cramping up and things like that. Yesterday, we didn’t stick an IV in anybody – it wasn’t that bad. But there were a few guys cramping up on the field and had to pull out for a couple of plays and come back and all that. There was a little bit of that, but nothing like yesterday, so I was really proud of that. That’s a tribute to our strength staff, our nutritionist and how hard the kids work. It’s really good.

“The other thing I want to say is I love the way we practice. We practiced with the right focus and the right intensity and the right competition level. It’s really good. Defense pretty much stormed the offense yesterday and the offense got their feelings hurt, I think, a little bit. They came back and had a much better day. That’s what makes a great team, is that competition I was talking about for your position but also offense versus defense. I think all the former players would have been proud of today’s practice.”

Richt spoke about several other topics:

* On the growth he has seen in Gerald Willis since his return to the field: “I do love them all – I love all these guys – but [Willis] has a special place right now. I don’t know how to say it, but he has got his life on track in a really positive way. He was doing things that weren’t the way they were supposed to be, in all areas. He took ownership of it. He did what he had to do to get right. And now, he truly is one of our leaders. You’ve got Coach Simpson coaching him for the first time, and he’s like, ‘This guy is unbelievable. This guy is awesome.’ He knows nothing but the new ‘G.’ I’m just really proud of him.”

What makes Willis a special player?

“He’s one of the most intense competitors we’ve got,” Richt said. “Just like we talked about, he was on scout team all of last year. All last year. He just terrorized everybody every day. He could have moped and pouted because [he] was on the scout team for this or that reason, but he didn’t. He brought it every day. And now he can bring it for real, with his defensive teammates, and he’s just so excited. I’m just super proud of him.”

* Asked what the message to his players is heading into a season with high expectations, Richt said, “We really don’t care about that. Somebody asked me this yesterday. It’s about working hard. It’s about battling each other. What I told them was it’s not important where we were preseason ranked, I said what matters is what happens in these next 24 practices. That’s really what matters, and that’s all we’re trying to focus on.”

* Richt’s take on the O-line?

“There were some really bright moments today with the one unit [first string], especially, picking up some nice, little nasty blitzes,” he said. “Of the course, the backs have to get involved in pass protection too. We had a couple moments of blitz pick-up that showed everybody that when you do it right, this is what can happen. We had a good day offensively with our skill guys – in one-on-one passing and our seven-on-seven stuff – but sometimes you get in with the line in there, if you don’t get enough time do your thing as a quarterback, it’s tough to make those throws that you can make in seven-on-seven, when you have all that clear vision. But we did protect well a number of times. More times than not, quarterbacks had the time to hold the ball, make their reads and throws. It was impressive. It was fun to watch.”

Asked about finding the right five guys on the offensive line and where he is in that process, Richt said, “Just repping them right now. We’re going to scrimmage [during] practice number seven, and I probably won’t change the lineup until then. Then we’ll see if we need to re-rack it after that. We want to keep continuity the best we can before the first scrimmage, with all groups – ones [first string], twos and threes.”

* Former CB Malek Young is helping out at practices after suffering a career-ending injury.

“I talked to him today,” Richt said. “He’s in great spirits. He is a student, so he can coach. You know, they’ve got all these new rules for ‘QCs’ [quality control analysts] and staff members. The only guys that can coach - literally be a coach, give instruction – are your graduate assistant coaches, your full-time coaches and your student coaches. He falls under that category.”