Miami strengthened the depth of its defensive back room with the commitment from Dyoni Hill via the transfer portal.

The former Marshall DB pledged to Miami Sunday afternoon following his official visit to Coral Gables over the weekend.

"I just felt like this was the best fit for me," Hill said after the visit.

During his time at the University of Miami, Hill immediately felt the energy in the training facilities.

"From the start, walking into the weight room and seeing the energy the guys had in there. You could feel the energy in your soul. That really tipped it off from the start."

The Gainesville native admits that his family was skeptical about him returning to his home state, but the visit confirmed that Miami was the right choice for him.

"I visited most Florida schools, and this visit right here, just did it. My parents were a little iffy about it at first until they got to see this first hand. So that's why I feel I needed to have them down here with me. So they can see that this can be a good program for me. I just feel like this is where I need to be, and I will continue to develop."

Miami Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry and Defensive Backs Coach Chevis Jackson both previously spent time in the same roles at Marshall. It was there Hill was recruited by the current Miami coaches and started his development into a reliable defensive back.

The sophomore registered 55 total tackles (34 solo), a forced fumble, and one interception for the Thundering Herd last season.

"Being able to see that my coaches haven't changed a bit. Being able to re-establish with the people I started with, the bond has always been tight. [Jackson] being able to develop me to what I got to last year was amazing. Continuing to work with him, I'll continue to develop."

Hill is also excited to play under Coach Guidry again and hit the ground running.

"He recruited me coming out of high school. He's a really cool guy, laid back, but can really go to the other side real quick," Hill said with a smile. "He coaches really well and he coaches in a way that everyone will understand. Knowing his game plan I'll be able to just get to work because it's not much of a difference than before."

Hill was a three-star prospect from Gainesville, FL, of the 2022 recruiting class.

The addition adds much-needed depth to the cornerback room. This season, Hill will compete for playing time with cornerbacks Daryl Porter Jr., Damari Brown, Jadais Richard, Demetrius Freeney, Robert Stafford, and others.