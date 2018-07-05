Thirteen-year-old Jordan Quintero’s room is filled with Miami Hurricanes’ memorabilia.

“A jersey of the running back, gloves, signatures, posters, shirts, all kinds of stuff,” he said Tuesday when I talked to him by phone.

But Jordan is not in his room at home near Tampa. He is in the cancer unit at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa.

Jordan has a rare brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme. He has lost strength in his lower body and can’t stand or walk on his own. Some of his vision is deteriorating.

But his spirits are high thanks to support from his family and from current and former Hurricanes. Among them: senior defensive back Jaquan Johnson and freshman running back Lorenzo Lingard; plus former Canes Braxton Barrios, Deon Bush, Tracy Howard and Malcolm Lewis.

The St. Petersburg’s Children’s Dream Fund coordinated visits.

“Oh my gosh, they keep me company,” Jordan said. “Thank you so much. Amazing.”

I mentioned that quarterback Malik Rosier is organizing a trip with teammates to go to the hospital for a visit.

“That would be nice,” Jordan said.

A month ago he was a typical teenager getting ready for his freshman year at Alonso High School. He was planning to go out for the basketball team as a shooting guard.