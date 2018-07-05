Cane players rallying around 13-year-old with rare brain cancer
Thirteen-year-old Jordan Quintero’s room is filled with Miami Hurricanes’ memorabilia.
“A jersey of the running back, gloves, signatures, posters, shirts, all kinds of stuff,” he said Tuesday when I talked to him by phone.
But Jordan is not in his room at home near Tampa. He is in the cancer unit at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa.
Jordan has a rare brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme. He has lost strength in his lower body and can’t stand or walk on his own. Some of his vision is deteriorating.
But his spirits are high thanks to support from his family and from current and former Hurricanes. Among them: senior defensive back Jaquan Johnson and freshman running back Lorenzo Lingard; plus former Canes Braxton Barrios, Deon Bush, Tracy Howard and Malcolm Lewis.
The St. Petersburg’s Children’s Dream Fund coordinated visits.
“Oh my gosh, they keep me company,” Jordan said. “Thank you so much. Amazing.”
I mentioned that quarterback Malik Rosier is organizing a trip with teammates to go to the hospital for a visit.
“That would be nice,” Jordan said.
A month ago he was a typical teenager getting ready for his freshman year at Alonso High School. He was planning to go out for the basketball team as a shooting guard.
Suddenly he felt pain in his head and neck. His family took him to ER, where he began vomiting. Doctors thought he had symptoms for spinal meningitis, but more testing found multiple tumors on his brain.
Spinal surgery removed about half of the tumors, and doctors informed his parents that Jordan had cancer.
“He’d never had health issues, he was a very healthy kid,” said his father, Jerry, who has been a Hurricanes’ season ticket holder for 18 years. “It was a freak of nature. Popped out of nowhere.”
Jerry, a truck driver for Southeastern Freight Lines, was born and raised in Miami and was a running back on the junior varsity at Hialeah High School.
He started taking Jordan to Hurricanes’ games when he was 10, but they didn’t go the past two years due to Jerry changing jobs. He has tickets for this season.
A sample of how big a fan Jerry is: When the Hurricanes played their last game in the Orange Bowl, that 48-0 loss to Virginia in 2007, he airbrushed Canes players onto his motorcycle and rode it around the stadium parking lots.
I asked Jerry how he felt about the Orange Bowl being demolished and the home games moving to Hard Rock Stadium.
“I was disappointed,” he said. “It’s not the same.”
Jerry and his wife, Lourdes, are on medical leave from work so they can provide full-time care for Jordan. Their daughter, Brianna, 18, also helps as she prepares for her freshman year at St. Leo University.
I asked Jordan what was his reaction to becoming ill so quickly
“I didn’t expect this at all,” he said. “I came to the ER and was throwing up.”
He said he has been hospitalized for a month and probably will be there another month. His father said they’re “still waiting for the fourth and fifth opinions” about his son’s condition.
I wondered how Jordan spends his days, perhaps watching baseball and World Cup soccer since football and basketball aren’t on television.
“Baseball is too boring,” he said. “I don’t follow soccer. I watch movies and I have physical therapy exercises.”
I asked if he feels much pain.
“I don’t feel pain,” he said. “Just numbness.”
At the hospital Jordan often wears a t-shirt emblazoned with the words:
JORDAN
THE MAN
THE MYTH
THE LEGEND
The “U” logo is beneath that.
Sometimes he wears an Air Jordan T-shirt. He’s a fan of the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all the Miami Hurricanes.
I asked him if he knows who the Canes will play in their opening game and where. He didn’t. When I told him it will be Sunday night, Sept. 2, against LSU at the Cowboys’ stadium, he excitedly said, “That’s cool. Dallas.”
Then I mentioned the opening home game is Sept. 8 against Savannah State.
“I can’t wait.”
Jordan you the GOAT pic.twitter.com/erbEtdm0ti— Jaquan Johnson (@AuthenticMade_Q) July 1, 2018