Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 13:53:19 -0500') }} football Edit

COLUMN: Butch Davis reminisces, looks ahead to Cane challenge

Viomrduqqavzhwhgykbs
Jim Martz • CaneSport.com
Editor

Upon arriving at the FIU football practice field Tuesday morning, it sounded as if thousands of fans were cheering and hollering. Turns out it was recorded crowd noise blaring from sound speakers, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}