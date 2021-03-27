CaneSport - Martz: Looking back at Howard as a person, his accomplishments, greatness

Three weeks ago I was stunned that Howard Schnellenberger called me from his hospital bed. A couple minutes earlier he had been watching the local news on a West Palm Beach station and saw me being interviewed as I was honored by the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. His wife, Beverlee, was visiting him and while she was looking at her cell phone Howard began pointing at the TV when he saw me. Beverlee placed the call for him and both sounded upbeat. After months of hospitalization following a fall at his home in Boynton Beach, he was beginning to verbally communicate, and maybe there was hope he’d come home soon. She put Howard on the phone and we talked for a few moments. His growling voice was harder than usual to understand, but I could understand that he congratulated me for being a mentor as a Big Brother for decades. I said I looked forward to visiting him when he returned home. He said in a clear voice, “I look forward to seeing you.” Coach never returned home. He died early Saturday, two weeks after his 87th birthday. Leo Armbrust, long-time chaplain for the Miami Hurricanes, told me he talked to Beverlee on Saturday morning. She had Howard with her Friday night and her last words to him were, “I love you.” His last words to Beverlee: “I love you.” Though Howard was known for huff and gruff, there was another side to him, that phone call being an example. Another comes from Armbrust about Howard’s oldest son, Stephen, who died in 2008 of a rare endocrine glands disease that required numerous surgeries.

In Stephen’s latter years as he lived with his parents not far from the beach, Armbrust remembers seeing the coach push Stephen in a wheelchair a few blocks and up a long wooden ramp so his son could see the ocean. “This is where I get my sled work,” Howard said to Armbrust. A sense of wry humor amid the compassion and gruffness. Two things are absolutely certain in putting Howard Schnellenberger’s coaching career in perspective: * He built the foundation for the Miami Hurricanes’ dynasty. * He belongs in the College Football Hall of Fame, and it’s sad the hall hadn’t changed its cockamamie requirements so that he would have been inducted while he was alive.

Howard has the greatest resume in the history of the game — Don Bailey, Jr.

If Schnellenberger had stayed at the University of Miami after winning the school's first national football championship in 1983, how many more titles would he have won? I've had this conversation a couple of times with Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey of the Hurricane Sports Network, and the numbers kept growing: 7, 9, 11? If you let your imagination run wild, or even look at history objectively, those numbers might have been reached. And we'd be writing today about the legacy of the most successful coach in the history of college football. Instead, in the wake of his retirement from coaching at age 77 in 2011, I was writing about a man who has left three legacies - at Miami, Louisville and Florida Atlantic. Not only is that an amazing accomplishment, it may be unique. I can't think of another college coach who has a similar resume. In fact, there are few who have been successful at multiple programs; Lou Holtz and Nick Saban come to mind. But they won at established programs. Schnellenberger came to UM in 1979 not long after there had been talk of dropping the program. He lifted a Louisville out of the doldrums and left with a stadium under construction. And he built FAU's program from scratch, or as he said, "We didn't even have scratch to start from." Moreover, in his last season at FAU he was finally able to coach a team in a stadium he built. When he was at UM, the board of trustees voted down his dream of a tight "hell hole" in the middle of campus, saying there wasn't enough room and funds were needed elsewhere at the school. At Louisville he launched the construction of Papa John's Stadium but left for Oklahoma before it was completed. At FAU, the program he started in 2001, the stadium opened during his last season. As I heard fans say when I arrived for Schnellenberger's final game last, the stadium is "beautiful." It's perfect for FAU - 30,000 seats and can be easily increased to 45,000. Director of athletics Craig Angelos, a former UM assistant AD, said capacity could reach 65,000 if needed. And this stadium would have been perfect at Miami. "The House that Howard Built," said former Miami sportscaster and newscaster Tony Segreto as he emceed a post-game party honoring Schnellenberger. "They couldn't get it done at Miami but you did it here."

But what he did at Miami is one of the greatest accomplishments in college football history. He took a rag-tag program that hadn't been to a bowl in 13 years and raised it in five years to the pinnacle, culminated by the 31-30 victory over a Nebraska team many believe was the best college team ever. Then he left. Not back to the NFL, where he had been offensive coordinator of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins and head coach for 17 games of the Baltimore Colts, but to the fledgling USFL. The league folded before he ever coached a game. "Leaving Miami, as I've told you all, I would probably do again if I had the same set of circumstances," Schnellenberger said in his final post-game press conference at FAU. "But if you look at it objectively, that was the dumbest thing a human being could do. Fifty-seven freshman athletes sitting on the campus at Coral Gables." Those redshirt freshmen included Brian Blades, Melvin Bratton, Jerome Brown, Alonzo Highsmith, Bernie Kosar, George Mira, Jr., Winston Moss, Gregg Rakoczy, Alfredo Roberts, Willie Smith, Vinny Testaverde and Warren Williams. And the true freshmen, signed before he left for the USFL, included Tolbert Bain, Bennie Blades, Selwyn Brown, Rob Canei, Rod Carter, Greg Cox, Darrell Fullington, Mike Irvin (that's how he was listed on rosters), Derwin Jones, John O'Neill, J.C. Penney, Brett Perriman, Randy Shannon, and Daniel Stubbs. To say that Schnellenberger left the cupboard full is like say Mount Everest is a big hill. Jimmy Johnson came in an nearly won national championships in 1985 and 1986, won a title in 1987 and came within one point of repeating the next year. Dennis Erickson won titles in 1989 and 1991, played in the championship game in 1992 and might have won in 1994 if he had beaten Nebraska in the Orange Bowl Classic. Butch Davis brought the program back from NCAA sanctions to the brink of a championship in 2000, finishing No. 2 in the polls to Oklahoma, which beat Florida State in the BCS Championship after UM had defeated the Seminoles (the BCS didn't take into account head-to-head results then). Larry Coker won a title in 2001 and lost the BCS Championship game in overtime in 2002. Add them up: that's five national titles and near misses in ‘85, ‘86, ‘92, ‘94, ‘00 and ‘02. That's a total of 11. If Schnellenberger had followed a Bobby Bowden-type path and remained at UM until retiring, would the Hurricanes have won more than five national titles? Or fewer? Wouldn't Schnellenberger staying at UM have meant better continuity and stability? And wouldn't that have made it more likely the Hurricanes would have won some of the bowl games they didn't during the changing of coaches? Consider this: Schnellenberger's combined bowl record at Miami, Louisville and FAU was 6-0.

"Leaving Miami, as I've told you all, I would probably do again if I had the same set of circumstances. But if you look at it objectively, that was the dumbest thing a human being could do. — Howard Schnellenberger

And consider this: I believe it's logical to say the program probably wouldn't have faced sanctions in 1995 or in 2011 if he had stayed at Miami to the end of his career. I can't imagine a Pell Grant scandal happening under his watch as it did in the 1990s. Perhaps a Nevin Shapiro mess would have emerged without his knowledge just as it did under Shannon regime of tight discipline. This is certain: Schnellenberger would have had a Bear Bryant-like coaching career, invariably attracting top recruits and assistant coaches with fire in their belly. Bryant won six national titles at Alabama from 1958-82, including three when Schnellenberger was on his staff in the 1960s. Suffice it to say Schnellenberger would have wanted to surpass his mentor in national titles. “Howard has the greatest resume in the history of the game, and they can’t put him in the College Football Hall of Fame because of his winning percentage?” Bailey said to me a few weeks ago. “Change the rules. Look at what he took over at Miami and what he took it to. He took FAU from zero to one game from the Division II national championship. Look at what he did at Louisville. Are you going to look at one item and disqualify him?” I recall well a Friday night in November of 1979, Schnellenberger’s first season at UM. I was having dinner with Segreto and other writers and broadcasters before the 3-4 Hurricanes faced Joe Paterno’s 40-point favored Penn State team on the road. Segreto asked me if I thought Howard was the right person to lift the fledgling Miami program out of the doldrums. We weren’t sure, but less than 24 hours later there was the first inkling that something special was on the horizon. Schnellenberger surprisingly started redshirt freshman quarterback Jim Kelly for the first time. Throwing on practically every down, Kelly led the Hurricanes to a quick 10-0 lead and 28-10 victory.

Three seasons later, in 1982, Schnellenberger assembled perhaps the greatest group of quarterbacks at a college program in history: Kelly, Bernie Kosar, Vinny Testaverde, Mark Richt, and Kyle Vanderwende. If Kelly hadn’t suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the third game, maybe the Hurricanes would have won their first national title in 1982 instead of 1983. Schnellenberger played or coached under several coaching icons: Blanton Collier, George Allen, Bryant and Don Shula. Though he took many things from each of them into his coaching career, there's more of the Bear than anyone else in him. I remember sitting in his office one day at UM when Bryant called. "Hello, coach," Schnellenberger said, forever reverential to Bryant. Years later it was telling when I saw the poster FAU created to commemorate the coach's career - looking over his shoulder are Joe Namath, Jim Kelly and just one coach, Bryant. Like Bryant, Schnellenberger has a deep, growly voice and he talked slowly. “I'm humbled," Schnellenberger said as we entered an elevator after his last FAU press conference en route to a party for boosters and friends. He was referring to his team's 1-11 record. "This is humbling. I think God wanted to humble me with the worst record in my last season." That will not have any stain on his legacies. The record notwithstanding, what was pleasant about Schnellenberger's retirement from coaching is that it's on his terms. He wasn’t pushed out the door a year earlier than he wanted, as Bowden was. And he wasn’t chased away by a scandal, as was Paterno. "Thank God for Bobby Bowden," Schnellenberger said. "He's a very important factor in this whole thing as I look at how administrations are handling the disposal of the invaluable any longer. I wanted it to not be that way for me - that it would be as seamless as we could be in leaving my position. I believe we are seamless. It's a lot better than being guillotine-like." Asked what he would miss, Schnellenberger replied: "I think after 52 years it's time for me to miss another 85 boys to take care of. I may as time goes on. In my declining years I think Beverlee and I with our children and grandchildren will suffice my need for the development of youth." The post-game party attracted many people that went back to Schnellenberger's days at UM, such as quarterbacks coach Marc Trestman, offensive lineman David Heffernan, recruiting coordinator Suzy Wilkoff, talk show host Hank Goldberg, UM trustee/ Orange Bowl Committee member Ron Stone, and Armbrust. "Did you hear the FAU players refer to Howard as Schnelley?" Stone said to me with eyebrows raised. Yes I did, and fans in the stands were toting posters with "Schnelley" written on them. Horrors. Stone shook his head. It is unfathomable to think anyone connected with the coach at UM would utter that word. That's like saying "Hey, dude!" to Shula or Bryant. Whatever. At Miami, he will forever be revered as the man who launched arguably the greatest college football program of the 1980s, ‘90s and early 2000's. Thanks, coach, for the vision. Thanks for the memories.