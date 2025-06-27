Massive 2026 Defensive Tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr. commits to Miami

Miami added its first defensive tackle to the 2026 class on Friday evening. Three-star Anthony Kennedy Jr. made his pledge via social media as the first D-Tackle for the class. He chose the Hurricanes over Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, and SMU.

The 6'5" 330-pounder from Little Rock, Arkansas, was previously committed to Missouri and chose the Canes because of the bond strengthening after his official visit on May 30th. He decommitted from the Tigers two weeks before he visited Miami and took OVs to Missouri and SMU.

"Ever since my OV, I feel like my relationship with the Miami staff has gotten stronger."

Kennedy Jr. has elite measurables and a wingspan of 35.5 inches and is heavy-handed at the point of attack. He collapses the pocket and moves well for his size. Defensive line coaches Damione Lewis and Jason Taylor believe in Kennedy's upside after watching him practice in the spring.

The pledge speaks to the type of blended interior defensive lineman head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff covet.

In nine games, Kennedy tallied 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Miami has 19 commitments to its 2026 class and is expected to add several more in the upcoming weeks.