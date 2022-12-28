Matchups To Watch With Miami-Bound Players At UA All-American Game
The Under Armour-All American Game is one of the year's most anticipated annual football events. Some of the best high school players in the nation will gather in Orlando for a week of practice and media day scheduled for Thursday morning. The game is scheduled for January 3rd at 5 PM eastern at Camping World Stadium.
Miami have five signees on the roster and one commit in five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.
Three of the six total Miami-bound players are listed as unable to participate:
Miami will have three active participants in the Under Armour All-American Game:
Here’s how they match up with some of the best in the country.
McClain, named team captain for Team Speed, had a fun back-and-forth battle with Texas signee Johntay Cook at the Future 50 and that will surely continue all week in practice and in the game.
Athlete Robert Stafford listed as a cornerback will also be matched up against the nation's best wide receivers.
Other receivers McClain and Stafford will potentially match up against with Team Phantom will be USC signee Zachariah Branch, Michigan signee Karmello English, Colorado signee Adam Hopkins, USC signee Makai Lemon, Ohio State signee Noah Rogers, LSU signee Shelton Sampson Jr., Ole Miss signee Ayden Williams, and Louisville signee from Dade County Will Fowles.
Most Exciting Matchup
Zachariah Branch mostly lines up in the slot and McClain defends mostly on the outside so we likely will not see it in the game but it's a matchup we should be excited to see in practice all week. Branch is extremely elusive and McClain has arguably the best recovery speed at his position.
Stafford matched up against Makai Lemon is another juicy matchup to watch. Lemon matched up against Miami signee Damari Brown in the season opener in Broward County this year, and both players had their moments against each other.
It will be interesting to see how Stafford matches up against the crafty Lemon. The USC signee had 69 receptions for 1044 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
The nation's sack leader Bain dominates on any stage as we’ve seen in games IMG Academy and American Heritage (Plantation). The Miami signee will look to continue his wrath in the UA All-American Game.
Assuming Bain will strictly play on the outside of the line here are some of the players he will match up against:
South Carolina signee Markee Anderson (18th), LSU signee Zalance Heard (4th), and Michigan State signee Stanton Ramil.
Based on rankings the matchup to watch here is Bain against Zalance Heard. Heard is massive at 6'6" and 300 pounds and is ranked just behind Francis Mauigoa (3rd) and Samson Okunlola in the Rivals rankings. It will be interesting to see how Heard deals with Bain's quickness off the snap.
