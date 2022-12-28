The Under Armour-All American Game is one of the year's most anticipated annual football events. Some of the best high school players in the nation will gather in Orlando for a week of practice and media day scheduled for Thursday morning. The game is scheduled for January 3rd at 5 PM eastern at Camping World Stadium. Miami have five signees on the roster and one commit in five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIGdvb2QgbmV3cyBpbiB0aGUgQ29ybWFuaSBNY0NsYWluIHNh Z2Eg8J+RgDxicj48YnI+SGUgY2hlY2tlZCBpbiBhdCB0aGUgVUEgQWxsLUFt ZXJpY2FuIEdhbWUgZGVja2VkIG91dCBpbiBNaWFtaSBnZWFyICZhbXA7IHRo cm93aW5nIHVwIHRoZSDigJhV4oCZPGJyPjxicj7wn5O4OiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlbWV0cmljRFdhcnJlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGVtZXRyaWNEV2FycmVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZajdWZEJFd3E2Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWWo3VmRCRXdxNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGcmFuayBUdWNr ZXIgKEBUaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA4MjA0OTYxNjc0MDYz ODcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Three of the six total Miami-bound players are listed as unable to participate: Collins Acheampong Francis Mauigoa Riley Williams Miami will have three active participants in the Under Armour All-American Game:

Most Exciting Matchup

Zachariah Branch mostly lines up in the slot and McClain defends mostly on the outside so we likely will not see it in the game but it's a matchup we should be excited to see in practice all week. Branch is extremely elusive and McClain has arguably the best recovery speed at his position.

Stafford matched up against Makai Lemon is another juicy matchup to watch. Lemon matched up against Miami signee Damari Brown in the season opener in Broward County this year, and both players had their moments against each other. It will be interesting to see how Stafford matches up against the crafty Lemon. The USC signee had 69 receptions for 1044 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

The nation's sack leader Bain dominates on any stage as we’ve seen in games IMG Academy and American Heritage (Plantation). The Miami signee will look to continue his wrath in the UA All-American Game. Assuming Bain will strictly play on the outside of the line here are some of the players he will match up against: