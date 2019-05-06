Mathis decision coming later today
Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park High School LB AJ Mathis told CaneSport this morning he is down to a final three of Miami, Auburn and Florida.Of course, his best friend, Jayion McCluster, committed to F...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news