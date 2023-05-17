Matthew Cleveland, Guard, Miami

Matthew Cleveland has been on the national radar for quite some time. A five-star prospect coming out of high school, the 6-foot-7 forward was a standout freshman in his first season at Florida State. Cleveland's impressive play earned him ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2022, receiving twice as many votes as all other players combined. His sophomore year saw an increase in his productivity. With FSU dealing with injuries throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Cleveland increased his scoring production and activity around the rim. Cleveland closed out the season averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He totaled four games with 20-plus points, including a 20-point outing against the Hurricanes that featured a game-winning buzzer-beater from the Georgia native.

Playing on a depleted roster for the majority of his sophomore season, Cleveland's game surely saw improvements, but he has not been able to unlock his full potential. Now on a Miami team surrounded with experience, shooting, size, and grit, this is the perfect environment for Cleveland to develop his game and eventually play in the NBA. Here's why Cleveland will add to the long list of transfers to succeed at Miami.

1. Ideal replacement for Jordan Miller.

Jordan Miller's presence around the rim and ability to stretch the floor for Miami was crucial to its Final Four run. Replacing the fifth-year senior won't be easy, but Cleveland might be as good as it gets. Listed an inch taller than Miller, Cleveland has the frame to be a high-level defender in the ACC. He was a reliable rebounder last season, averaging 7.4 boards per game. He was also a decent shot-blocker and could force turnovers. I'm confident his steals and blocks per game averages will rise at Miami. Best of all, Cleveland's scoring skill set is free-range. Unlike Miller, who thrived when able to get to his spots and dominate, Cleveland can score in many ways. Cleveland can isolate defenders, thrive in transition, get to his mid-range shot, and kick to open teammates when driving to the basket. With so much shooting around him - Pack, Bensley Joseph, Wooga Poplar - don't be surprised to see his 1.8 APG average skyrocket as well. There's no questioning how valuable Miller was to the Hurricanes' success all season long. Cleveland should be able to fill in his shoes and thrive in his new role. “Matthew not only possesses the talent, athleticism, and basketball IQ we look for in a player, but his style of play fits our program extremely well," Larrañaga said. "He is committed to winning and we feel he can make a major impact to help us do just that.”

2. Still so much in his game left to be untapped.

Like Isaiah Wong in his first two seasons at Miami, there was not a lot of talent surrounding Cleveland at Florida State. This limited his game and excites me about what he can do with an experienced group at UM. Surrounded by shooters, skilled guard play, and a coaching staff that's thrived in developing transfers, Cleveland picked the perfect place to excel. It's still early, but don't be surprised if Cleveland is Miami's go-to offensive weapon later in the season. He's a natural-born scorer who can play at an All-ACC level.

3. This is a 1-2 year experiment.

Considering his size and raw talent, it would not be surprising if one solid season from Cleveland - which includes a deep run in March - is enough for him to test the NBA waters. I'm excited to see the many ways Larrañaga will use him. His 35 percent shooting from three-point range makes him a threat beyond the arc, while his leaping ability allows him to attack the basket with either hand. He can be a lob threat as well. Cleveland's ballhandling ability will be another plus for Miami. Expect him to bail out the Hurricanes on offensive possession whenever it's needed, whether it's through his footwork or ability to take defenders one-on-one. Miami got a gem in Cleveland. I'm excited to see how he performs in year one.