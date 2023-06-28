CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will take on Kentucky in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge, as announced Wednesday morning.

The Hurricanes and Wildcats will take the floor on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The network designation will be released at a later point.

Kentucky is coming off a 22-12 (12-6 SEC) campaign in 2022-23 that included a spot in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. The eight-time NCAA champion Wildcats have reached the Elite Eight in seven of the past 14 years, logging 30-plus wins in five of them.

The Hurricanes are 1-3 all-time against Kentucky, including 1-2 on the road. The teams last met on Dec. 6, 2008, with No. 21/22 Miami notching a 73-67 road victory.

This is the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge, replacing the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which was held annually from 1999-2000 through 2022-23. The Hurricanes went 10-6 in the event, including posting an 8-1 mark over the last nine years to lead all teams in both leagues during that time.





2023 ACC/SEC CHALLENGE

LSU at Syracuse (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Missouri at Pittsburgh (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Notre Dame at South Carolina (Nov. 28, 7 p.m.)

Miami at Kentucky (Nov, 28, 7:30 p.m.)

NC State at Ole Miss (Nov. 28, 9 p.m.)

Clemson at Alabama (Nov. 28, 9:30 p.m.)

Tennessee at North Carolina (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Texas A&M at Virginia (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Florida at Wake Forest (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Duke at Arkansas (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)

Virginia Tech at Auburn (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)

Georgia at Florida State (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)

Boston College at Vanderbilt (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)