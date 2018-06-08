CaneSport.com

LB Zach McCloud says this off-season is all about "A lot of hard work, a lot of time spent in the weight room, a lot of time spent on the field just trying to get better on our craft so we can go out and have a better season."

McCloud was held out the spring with a left arm injury but says "I'm lifting full capacity." He says “right now it’s trial and error, probably another month before we know for sure” if he’ll be 100 percent full go in the fall.

He's put on some weight since last season, up to 240 (from 230 in 2017).

"I put it on slowly, it's not bad weight," McCloud said. "I'm definitely getting stronger."

His expectations for this Cane team?

"Our expectation is always to go out there and win every game we play,” he said. “If they put us in front of Alabama, we want to beat Alabama. ... I think people know we're thinking that way, and our work matches up to it.”

* McCloud says he’s trying to step up more as a leader entering his junior year.

“It goes by so fast, so quickly,” he said. “I’m about to start my third year in college and I’m very happy that I did it at the school I did it at.”